UPDATE: Saanich cracks down on owners of unsightly property

Kathylene and Alfredo Arbule with their twenty-two-month year Atom stand in the backyard of their Whiteside Road property. Saanich staff says the Arbules have not done enough to maintain the appearance of their property. According to Saanich, it “has become and remains unsightly, contrary to community standards” in violation of Saanich’s unsightly premises bylaw. While Arbule acknowledges that is not innocent of the charges against him, he believes Saanich could be more mindful of his circumstances and freedom to use his property as he wishes. Wolf Depner/News Staff

A Saanich couple now have a month to clean up their Whiteside Road property after council passed a resolution requiring remedial actions.

The resolution — which council passed unanimously — gives Alfredo and Kathylene Arbule 30 days to clean up their corner lot at 510 Whiteside Road.

If Saanich staff considers the clean up job to be insufficient, it will clean up the lot at the expense of owners.

Council’s decision came after Alfredo Arbule publicly pleaded with council to refrain from this action because he had already cleaned up his lot.

But councillors did not buy this argument. Coun. Fred Haynes said the issues around the lot have been on-going for some time and Coun. Colin Plant said he hopes this issue will now resolve itself.

“If you have done your job, then you will find that staff will be happy not to proceed [with remedial actions],” he said.

Monday’s vote concludes — at least for now — a long-running dispute between the municipality and the Arbules.

Speaking with the Saanich News before Monday’s vote, Arbule said he has felt “harassed” by Saanich.

“I’m not saying that I’m not guilty,” he said. “I have left some mess and I’m willing to remediate it.”

But he thinks Saanich has not been fair in its dealings to the point of interfering in the private use of his property.

Saanich thinks differently. In a report to council, Brent Reems, director of building, bylaw and licensing and legal services, finds that Arbule’s property “has become and remains unsightly, contrary to community standards” in violation of Saanich’s unsightly premises bylaw.

“Repeated efforts” by Saanich staff to get Arbule to clean up the property have “failed to achieve tangible or lasting results,” reads the statement, which includes more than 30 pictures of Arbule’s property, with the most recent pictures dating back to Feb. 23, 2018.

The Arbules purchased their current home in June 2009. According to a Saanich report, the dispute between the Arbules and Saanich stretches back to January 2017 when Saanich bylaw enforcement received a complaint. This initial complaint has been the first of 18 separate contacts between between the municipality and Arbule since then. Some of these contacts have taken place in the form of letters, others in the form of on-site inspections.

Alone nine on-site inspections took place between June 15, 2017 and Feb. 28, 2018, according to the provided chronology. The report also notes among other points that the Arbules have “requested and received several compliance deadline extensions” and staff have concluded that the Arbules “are not going to comply with the provisions of the [bylaw] despite warnings and fines being issued.”

Over the course of these events, Saanich has issued two tickets to Arbule, the first on April 20, 2017. Arbule has disputed this ticket and the two sides have a date in court on June 21, 2018. Saanich issued a second ticket to Arbule on Feb. 28, 2018.

The fine for letting a property becoming “unsightly” is $150, according to Saanich’s website.

While Arbule, a full-time working nurse, acknowledged he could have done more to keep his property out of the focus of bylaw enforcement, he said most of information contained in Saanich’s report is incorrect — for example, he works for the Vancouver Island Health Authority, not a recycling centre on David Street, and he pointed to a number of events in the life of his family as extenuating circumstances.

The Arbules welcomed their third child 22 months ago and Arbule said he and his wife Kathylene were busy preparing the interior of their home for his arrival.

They have also been renovating their home, specifically their deck in the backyard, with an eye towards selling it because they are currently looking for a larger place, with three children now living under their roof. A car collision also totalled the vehicle of his wife, for whom he was caring when Saanich issued its second ticket. Arbule said Saanich could have been more mindful of the circumstances.

“It was unnecessary,” he said. “It really wasn’t that messy.”

Ultimately, Arbule believes the line between a home being unsightly and not is a “thin” one and that he has a measure of latitude to use his property as he sees fit.

“I pay my taxes, and this is my property,” he said.