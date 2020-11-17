Saanich police issued a $2,300 fine to a homeowner for violating the COVID-19 Related Measures Act by hosting a game with more than six guests on Nov. 14. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich homeowner fined $2,300 for poker game with 10 guests

Police issued fine for violation of B.C. COVID-19 Related Measures Act

A Saanich homeowner is $2,300 in the hole after hosting a weekend poker game with more than six guests amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Just after 10 p.m. on Saturday (Nov. 14), Saanich police responded to reports of a large gathering at a residence in the Broadmead neighbourhood. When officers arrived, they found seven guests sitting around a poker table in the garage and three other guests inside the home.

Upon speaking with the homeowner, police discovered the 10 people did not live at the residence, said Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the department.

Officers disbanded the gathering and issued a COVID-19 Related Measures Act violation ticket for $2,300 to the homeowner for “contravention of the Gathering and Events Order” which doesn’t allow more than six guests to gather in a private residence during the pandemic.

READ ALSO: VicPD issues $2,300 violation ticket to host of large party in one-bedroom suite

Anastasiades said the Saturday night incident was not the first time Saanich police had been called to that home to investigate violations of the provincial health orders. Near the end of October, officers responded to a similar report and, at the time, provided the homeowner with a warning and education about the orders that are in place for gatherings amid the pandemic.

