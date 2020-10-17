Saanich homeowner, neighbour douse small fire in carport

Cause of fire unclear but ‘no cause for alarm,’ firefighter says

A Saanich homeowner and their neighbour managed to douse a carport fire that sparked on Oct. 17. (Black Press Media file photo)

With the help of a neighbour, a Saanich homeowner doused a small fire that sparked in their outdoor woodpile on Saturday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 17, a pile of wood caught fire against the carport of a home in the 900-block of Leslie Drive – just a few blocks from the Saanich Fire Department. The homeowner was made aware of the fire when a neighbour alerted them that there was smoke coming from the stacked wood, explained Asst. Deputy Fire Chief Dan Wood.

By the time firefighters arrived, the homeowner and neighbour had managed to put out the fire, Wood said. He added that while the cause is still being investigated, there is “no cause for alarm”.

READ ALSO: Don’t leaf it to the last minute: Saanich 2020 fall collection schedule posted

@devonscarlett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

District of Saanichfire