Saanich homeowners slapped with hefty fines for indoor gatherings in violation of COVID-19 restrictions

Two separate homeowners face $2,300 fines after Saanich police were called to indoor gatherings that violated the current provincial health orders.

The first incident occurred on Friday (March 26) evening and the second took place in the early hours of Saturday (March 27) morning. In both instances, officers were called for noise complaints.

Police say officers discovered the people gathered inside weren’t residents of the homes in violation of COVID-19 restrictions that ban indoor gatherings.

One homeowner told police they were having a party with their neighbours, but police explained this was still in contravention of the provincial health orders. Both party hosts received fines for $2,300.

Saanich police noted that officers haven’t issued many tickets for violations of COVID-19 public health restrictions as the majority of residents are following the orders.

Residents can report such violations through the department’s non-emergency line at 250-475-4321.

New province-wide restrictions were announced on March 29 and police are reminding residents to stay up to date on current public health orders. The latest restrictions can be found at www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/info/restrictions.

CoronavirusSaanich Police Department