Saanich house fire no longer suspicious; all occupants account for

Saanich Police have concluded the Aug. 11 house fire on Battleford Avenue is not suspicious or criminal, and have turned over the investigation to the Saanich Fire Department.

In a statement Saturday evening, police confirmed that all residents had escaped the fire safely, after being able to confirm as much initially.

Just after midnight on Aug. 11, firefighters attended a large house fire at the corner of Battleford Avenue and Wascana Street in Saanich. It was treated as suspicious until police determined otherwise. The house was extensively damaged.

