Saanich intersection closed due to collision: Police

The intersection of Interurban Road and Markham Street is closed until further notice

Saanich police are warning motorists the intersection of Interurban Road and Markham Street is closed until further notice due to an accident. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich police are warning motorists to avoid the intersection of Interurban Road and Markham Street as it is closed due to an accident.

In a release, the Saanich Police Department said police responded to a two vehicle collision at the intersection. Two occupants were brought to hospital by ambulance to be treated for injuries.

The intersection will remain closed “until further notice.”

