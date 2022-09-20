Saanich intersection closed due to collision: Police

Saanich police are warning motorists to avoid the intersection of Interurban Road and Markham Street as it is closed due to an accident.
In a release, the Saanich Police Department said police responded to a two vehicle collision at the intersection. Two occupants were brought to hospital by ambulance to be treated for injuries.
The intersection will remain closed “until further notice.”
