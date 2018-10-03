Saanich investigates if campers can stay in mayoral candidate’s yard

Tent use on private property may be violation of bylaw

Tent city campers have moved to David Shebib’s private property in Saanich, after leaving Goldstream campground Oct. 2. (Travis Paterson/News staff)

Mayoral candidate David Shebib may have opened his yard to tent city campers, but the District of Saanich is investigating whether or not they’re allowed to stay.

“We are investigating the matter as a potential violation of Saanich Zoning Bylaw 8200 (section 5.2(f)), which prohibits the use of tents for accommodation or residence in all zones throughout the municipality,” Tara Zajac, a communications person with the District of Saanich, said in an email.

The zoning bylaw in question, Section 5.2 (f), states “The use of a tent, trailer, motor vehicle, recreational vehicle, or accessory or agricultural building for lodging, sleeping, accommodation, or a residence” is prohibited.

If a bylaw is being violated by the campers’ presence, Zajac said the District will work to “achieve compliance.”

