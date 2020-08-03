Saanich landfill gets used oil and antifreeze dropoff centre upgrades

B.C. Used Oil Recycling Centres across the province collected more than 50 million litres of oil, and three million litres of antifreeze last year. The Hartland Landfill is local residents’ place to dispose of such products. (Courtesy B.C. Used Oil Management Association)

Backyard mechanics and professionals can take advantage of upgraded facilities at Hartland Landfill when it comes to recycling used oil and antifreeze, oil filters and oil and antifreeze containers.

The more “environmentally safe” infrastructure at Hartland is part of a number of improvements made around the province in the past three months by the BC Used Oil Management Association. The not-for-profit group oversaw upgrades to seven centres around B.C., and installed new return collection facilities in New Hazelton and Keremeos.

Dropping off used oil and antifreeze and containers at Hartland is free to Greater Victoria residents.

“The Return Collection Facility infrastructure grants that businesses and municipalities received from BCUOMA provided them with a 10-foot or 20-foot modified sea container, and 1,100- to 2,200-litre tanks. These new and upgraded used oil recycling facilities will ensure the responsible collection and management of used oil, antifreeze, filters and containers,” said association CEO David Lawes in a release.

Used oil can be refined into new lubricating oil, which can be used by any vehicle maintenance facility, vehicle owners machinery maintenance operations. The metal in oil filters can also be recycled for use in such products as rebar, nails and wire. Plastic oil and antifreeze containers are recycled into such things as new oil containers, flowerpots, pipe, guardrails and patio furniture.

For a list of products recyclable at the Hartland Landfill, visit crd.bc.ca/service/waste-recycling , click on the Hartland Landfill, then Public Drop-Off Area . To find out more about used oil recycling in B.C., visit bcusedoil.com.

