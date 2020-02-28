Saanich District to launch budget education tool on Mar. 3. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich launches new tool to help residents learn about the budget

Tool launch will coincide with the Mar. 3 budget meeting

On March 3, the District of Saanich will launch a new budget education tool to coincide with the first budget meeting. On Thursday, Feb. 27 the District released its 2020 to 2024 financial plan online.

The draft financial plan is based on guidelines adopted by council last summer and includes the municipalitsy’s annual budget and the proposed 2020 Saanich Police and Greater Victoria Public Library budgets.

ALSO READ: Public input regarding off-leash dogs on Saanich beaches dominates council meeting

Saanich will hold six budget meetings from now until April with the first meeting March 3. At the open Committee of the Whole meetings, Saanich residents are welcome to share their feedback with council during the public input sections.

ALSO READ: Saanich council pauses updates to local area plans

Saanich’s online budget education tool is available for all residents to explore and learn. The real time results allow residents to see how budget changes could impact their property taxes.

“We invite all Saanich residents to be curious and educate themselves about our financial planning process,” Mayor Fred Haynes said in an emailed statement. “The new tool is a handy way to see for yourself the factors council must consider when making critical funding decisions.”

sarah.schuchard@saanichnews.com

Like us on Facebook, or send a tweet to @sarah_schuchard

and follow us on Instagram

Local News

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Nominations for Victoria municipal byelection are in

Just Posted

Nominations for Victoria municipal byelection are in

Victoria will elect one councillor

City to lead discussion on John A. Macdonald Monday night

The fourth chapter of the city’s reconciliation dialogues was moved to a larger venue

Extra precautions against COVID-19 put in place as tourism season arrives

Airports and border services follow federal cues to minimize spread of coronavirus

Court hears of moments before Victoria father stabbed to death in the middle of Hillside Avenue

Sentencing hearing for Daniel Creagh, charged with manslaughter, began Friday

Hundreds of B.C. firefighters ‘climb the wall’ for BC Lung Association

The charity fundraiser saw participants climbing up 48 storeys

VIDEO: The start of tourist season marks a slew of new coronavirus precautions, leads a selection of today’s news stories

A selection of Greater Victoria top stories for Feb. 28

Two law enforcement trucks ‘deliberately’ set on fire in northern B.C., RCMP say

Police say they have video evidence of a person in the area of the truck fires

B.C. mother, daughter return home after coronavirus quarantine in Asia

Jensine Morabito and her daughter were on Holland America’s Westerdam but did not catch the virus

Leap Year means we get an extra day in February, so how are you spending it?

People online have a number of suggestions and plans on how they will be spending Saturday

Greta sticker that drew outrage in Alberta not child pornography: RCMP

X-Site Energy Services has denied having anything to do with the stickers

Bald eagle hit by train in northern B.C. has a chance of survival

The raptor has been taken to OWL in the Lower Mainland for recovery

Cheslatta Carrier Nation and Rio Tinto sign a historic agreement

Co-operation crucial to stem dropping Nechako Reservoir level

Stories of sexual assault at B.C. tree planting camps ‘shocking but not surprising:’ advocate

Contractors’ association is working with trainers to create respectful culture

Lawyer gets house arrest for possessing child porn

Maple Ridge resident gets nine-month term

Most Read