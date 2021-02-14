(Black Press Media file photo)

(Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich launches online survey to gauge residents’ satisfaction

Up to 400 randomly-selected residents to receive particpation invite by mail

How do you feel about the quality of life in Saanich? What about council’s decision-making and the value of services funded through taxes?

Over six weeks, up to 400 Saanich residents will be invited to take part in an online mid-term citizen survey launched by the municipality on Feb. 8.

READ ALSO: Saanich councillors raise questions about survey, while generally welcoming results

The survey will be conducted by BC Stats, the provinces’ statistical agency that manages data collection, research and analysis. Participants will be randomly selected and receive a postcard invitation in the mail to access the questions online. The survey will cover various topics including neighbourhood safety, municipal service delivery and general well-being in Saanich.

Every four years, when a new council begins its term, a large-scale citizen and business survey is conducted – the most recent took place in early 2019. Per the survey report presented to council that February, more than 1,000 residents and 403 business owners responded.

READ ALSO: Saanich increases budget for citizen and business surveys by 66 per cent

Overall, the responses were positive and indicated that residents were satisfied with life in Saanich. At the time, about half of respondents reported wanting to see roads and traffic control prioritized along with environmental protection, and others noted plumbing, sidewalks and parks and trails as high priorities.

Affordable housing was also raised as an important issue when survey participants were asked what they’d like to see over the next five years. Nearly 50 per cent of respondents said they were either “not very satisfied” (32 per cent) or “not all satisfied” (15 per cent) with policies on affordable housing at the time.

READ ALSO: Almost 25 per cent of Saanich residents identify housing as top issue

After receiving the results of the 2019 survey, the current council opted to conduct smaller online surveys annually, said Megan Catalano, communications manager for Saanich. An estimated $20,000 per survey was allocated through the 2019-2023 Financial Plan. The district had planned to conduct the first online survey in 2020 but with COVID-19, it was postponed to 2021.

The results of the current survey will be presented to Saanich council on June 21. The district is asking that those who receive an invite consider contributing as the results will be used to guide council decisions and inform key initiatives.

Anyone with questions about completing this survey is invited to email BC Stats at BCStats.SurveyMail6@gov.bc.ca or call 250-883-9056.

-With files from Wolfgang Depner.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

District of Saanich

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Travel advisories lifted for Highway #17 in Greater Victoria but in effect for parts of Highway #1
Next story
Almost 1,500 people in Metchosin area without power

Just Posted

Camosun College’s new micro-credentials will allow tradespeople and working professionals to learn how to create net-zero energy buildings. (Black Press Media file photo)
New Camosun College micro-credentials teach learners to create net-zero buildings

Weekday evening courses allow full-time workers to partake

North Saanich may have moved closer to formally joining a regional pilot project reducing speed limits on certain streets, but questions about its enforcement and thus its effectiveness remain.
North Saanich driving towards joining regional speed reduction project

Local police have told municipality they have no plans for additional enforcement

(Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich launches online survey to gauge residents’ satisfaction

Up to 400 randomly-selected residents to receive particpation invite by mail

BC Hydro crews are on their way to a power outage near Metchosin that is affecting 1,492 customers in the area. (BC Hydro/Twitter)
Almost 1,500 people in Metchosin area without power

BC Hydro said crews are on their way to the area

Greater Victoria residents continue to enjoy the snow, as it was the case Sunday morning near Victoria International Airport, where a popular sledding hill has remained a popular destination for winter fun. (Submitted)
Travel advisories lifted for Highway #17 in Greater Victoria but in effect for parts of Highway #1

Sailing also appears to be smooth for BC Ferries as residents enjoy snow on Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is a time to celebrate love. How much do you know about love and romance? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Put your knowledge of love to the test

Valentine’s Day is a time to celebrate love and romance.

Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding COVID-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C., Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Judge questions court role in managing health orders banning church gatherings

The court is ‘rather ill equipped’ to second-guess health decisions by experts equipped to make them

A person sits under an umbrella as snow falls in downtown Vancouver on Saturday, February 13, 2021. A snowfall warning is in effect for much of Metro Vancouver, with five to 10 centimetres expected over the course of the day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
2nd snow storm forecast to hit south coast of B.C.

The storm comes on the heels of one that hit the region Saturday

Banff National Park (Wikimedia Commons)
Magnitude 3.9 earthquake shakes Banff; no reports of damage

It says the quake was ‘lightly felt’

Vancouver Canucks’ Jordie Benn, from left to right, Quinn Hughes, Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, of Sweden, and J.T. Miller celebrate Hughes’ goal against the Calgary Flames during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks snap 6-game losing skid with 3-1 victory over Calgary

Myers scores winner for Vancouver

A long and happy life in Chemainus has been very good to Ejlif and Anna Mose. (Photo by Don Bodger)
B.C. couple celebrating nearly 70 years of Valentine’s

Chemainus pair Ejlif and Anna Mose still very much in love after nearly 70 years of marriage

Police are urging skiers and snowboarders venturing into the backcountry to be prepared and equipped for avalanches, which are likely to occur. (Jen Coulter photo)
Skier killed, others injured in ‘high-risk’ avalanches this week near Whistler

Police warn of increased avalanche risk this Family Day weekend

The 2016 National Youth Homelessness Survey — which surveyed 1,103 young people who experience homelessness in 47 communities across Canada — found that 57.8 per cent of youth surveyed reported having some sort of involvement with the child welfare system. (Pixabay)
B.C. extends emergency supports for youth ‘aging-out’ of foster care

Youth will either be able to stay in their placements or receive financial support, Ministry says

Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about the province’s COVID-19 vaccine plans during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C.’s top doctor says Nigerian variant identified in the province

Of 47 cases of COVID-19 variants identified in the province, one is believed to be linked to Nigeria

Most Read