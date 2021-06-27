Saanich leading the charge for electric vehicles

District sends electric mobility strategy to UBCM that would speed transition to electric vehicles

District of Saanich applies for implementation of better infrastructure for electric vehicle use, awaiting UBCM approval. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich will be sending an electric mobility strategy to the Union of B.C. Municipalities for approval. The strategy seeks to incorporate a rapid transition to electric vehicles and e-bikes.

Developed to deliver on specific climate targets and to maximize other community and economic sustainability benefits, the motion was originally unanimously adopted in November 2020. The application that will now go forth to UBCM for approval was made official at a June 21 special meeting of council in another unanimous vote.

“Our fire department is moving to e-vehicles, our police department is moving to e-vehicles, and often we’re testbeds for operational vehicles,” said Mayor Fred Haynes, adding that these are changes that will address climate change by developing infrastructure that supports electric vehicles.

The District of Saanich is considering sustainability measures as the application goes forward, with issues such as cultural, social, economic, and environmental factors in mind.

According to a report, the strategy was developed upon Saanich’s climate action plan through analysis and engagement, supplemented by additional research and stakeholder collaboration.

“It’s an acknowledgment of how seriously we’re taking climate change issues within the built infrastructure and policy in Saanich,” said Haynes.

