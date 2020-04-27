Saanich ‘looking at options’ to safely reopen Cedar Hill Golf Course

Staff at the Saanich Emergency Operations Centre are looking at ways to safely reopen the Cedar Hill Golf Course. (Black Press Media file photo)

A grand reopening of the Cedar Hill Golf Course could be on the horizon.

On April 23, Mayor Fred Haynes told Black Press Media that the Saanich Emergency Operations Center (EOC) staff are considering ways to safely reopen the District-owned golf course. He emphasized that no dates have been confirmed but said staff are “looking at options” and could possibly begin reopening the facility at the end of the month.

Saanich staff are waiting for the province’s update on April 29 regarding the state of emergency declaration before making a decision, said Megan Catalano, EOC information officer. “Our hope is to reopen that service sooner rather than later.”

The golf course was shut down on March 23 – along with all of Saanich’s other outdoor recreation facilities – to avoid spreading the COVID-19 virus. At first, golf course staff had trouble keeping residents off the fairways despite notices indicating the closure and warnings about public use of the course during the shut down damaging the fairways.

Thank you to the #Saanich community for all that you are doing to follow guidelines set out by health experts and abiding by closure notices during this challenging time. We appreciate your patience and cooperation! #covid19yyj Learn more at https://t.co/eYp3Xnm0cu pic.twitter.com/j7VMSRSPC3 — District of Saanich (@saanich) April 23, 2020

After several warnings, residents took heed and there were no issues over the long weekend, Haynes said. This was “very encouraging” for Saanich staff and he feels residents’ demonstrated cooperation will help the golf course reopen sooner.

In the meantime, residents are asked to continue to be patient and wait for the District to give the green light before returning to the fairways.

