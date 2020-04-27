Staff at the Saanich Emergency Operations Centre are looking at ways to safely reopen the Cedar Hill Golf Course. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich ‘looking at options’ to safely reopen Cedar Hill Golf Course

Mayor ‘so pleased’ with residents following pandemic safety protocol

A grand reopening of the Cedar Hill Golf Course could be on the horizon.

On April 23, Mayor Fred Haynes told Black Press Media that the Saanich Emergency Operations Center (EOC) staff are considering ways to safely reopen the District-owned golf course. He emphasized that no dates have been confirmed but said staff are “looking at options” and could possibly begin reopening the facility at the end of the month.

READ ALSO: Group reported sneaking onto closed Saanich golf course to hit balls

Saanich staff are waiting for the province’s update on April 29 regarding the state of emergency declaration before making a decision, said Megan Catalano, EOC information officer. “Our hope is to reopen that service sooner rather than later.”

The golf course was shut down on March 23 – along with all of Saanich’s other outdoor recreation facilities – to avoid spreading the COVID-19 virus. At first, golf course staff had trouble keeping residents off the fairways despite notices indicating the closure and warnings about public use of the course during the shut down damaging the fairways.

READ ALSO: Golf courses re-opening cautiously across Greater Victoria

After several warnings, residents took heed and there were no issues over the long weekend, Haynes said. This was “very encouraging” for Saanich staff and he feels residents’ demonstrated cooperation will help the golf course reopen sooner.

In the meantime, residents are asked to continue to be patient and wait for the District to give the green light before returning to the fairways.

