Saanich implements single-lane traffic stretch on Prospect Lake Road along Clavert Park. (District of Saanich/Twitter)

Saanich implements single-lane traffic stretch on Prospect Lake Road along Clavert Park. (District of Saanich/Twitter)

Saanich makes one-way traffic permanent on segment of Prospect Lake Road

Prospect Lake Road to close near Calvert Park Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. for construction

A pilot traffic calming project along Prospect Lake Road near Calvert Park convinced the District of Saanich to make the change permanent.

At the recommendation of a road safety audit completed in the area in March, the district installed a temporary, 70-metre one-way lane along Calvert Park to test the concept of narrowing the road to slow traffic on Prospect Lake Road. Plastic bollards reduced the road to one lane and drivers had treat the stretch like a single-lane bridge – yielding to oncoming traffic.

READ ALSO: Safety audit of Saanich’s Prospect Lake Road greenlights traffic calming, speed-reduction measures

The temporary single lane stretch was installed in August after the district announced a slew of traffic calming measures for the road – an area Mayor Fred Haynes referred to as an “accident-prone corridor.” The road safety improvements were based on recommendations from the road safety audit and requests from residents over the past 20 years.

READ ALSO: Roadside barriers, amphibian fencing to be installed along Prospect Lake Road

“We know from talking to residents in the area that safety on their roads is a top priority,” Haynes said. “The traffic calming results have been well received and we are proceeding with the permanent installation.”

He added that the rumble strips in the 4000-block of Prospect Lake Road and 30 km/h speed reduction from Estelline Road to Goward Road are also permanent changes.

In order to make the single lane permanent, the district will replace the plastic bollards with concrete barriers and install reflective lane markings, overhead streetlights and signage. Prospect Lake Road will be closed at Calvert Park on Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for that work. Crews will be working in the area from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for the remainder of the construction period with no current estimated completion date.

READ ALSO: Rumble strips installed on Prospect Lake Road as part of Saanich’s safety improvement plan

Over the coming months, the district will assess the impact of the various traffic calming measures to determine if more should be implemented. Haynes predicts the changes will slow traffic on the overall route and add travel time which he hopes will result in more drivers opting to take the highway.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

District of Saanichspeed limitsTraffic

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Video catches police pursuit that ends with man kicked, punched in Williams Lake

Just Posted

Helping others, especially those struggling with mental health issues, keeps MOD Pizza owner Jim Hayden cooking. (RIck Stiebel/News Staff)
Langford pizza restaurant makes a difference one pie at a time

Lending a hand a key for MOD Pizza owner

University of Victoria political expert and teaching professor in public administration Dr. Kimberly Speers said the NDP’s snap election only proved the strong base of support for the Greens. (Black Press Media file photo)
Provincial snap election ‘one of the worst losses’ for Liberals, says UVic political expert

NDP gain majority, B.C. Greens win first seat from mainland

Saanich implements single-lane traffic stretch on Prospect Lake Road along Clavert Park. (District of Saanich/Twitter)
Saanich makes one-way traffic permanent on segment of Prospect Lake Road

Prospect Lake Road to close near Calvert Park Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. for construction

Lacrosse player Patrick Dodds, 19, got his start playing for the Saanich Tigers in Braefoot Park and has now been drafted to the Calgary Roughnecks for the upcoming National Lacrosse League season. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Calgary Roughnecks draft young Saanich lacrosse star for coming NLL season

Going pro at 19 is ‘surreal,’ says Patrick Dodds

Nicole Abbott and her 10-month-old daughter, Ophelia, shown here at the Metchosin Fire Hall for the Halloween events last year. Residents are invited to a drive-through version this year. (Black Press Media file photo)
West Shore fire halls take pandemic-safe approach to Halloween

One spooky lane among three drive-thru features by firefighters

NDP Leader John Horgan celebrates his election win in the British Columbia provincial election in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Horgan celebrates projected majority NDP government, but no deadline for $1,000 deposit

Premier-elect says majority government will allow him to tackle issues across all of B.C.

Jordan Jay Ward, 20, is wanted Canada-wide for manslaughter. (Calgary police photo)
RCMP: Suspicious man seen in Parksville woods resembled manslaughter suspect

Hikers say he resembled Jordan Jay Ward, wanted Canada-wide

A police pursuit ended with an arrest in Williams Lake on Highway 97 Sunday afternoon. (Facebook video screenshot)
Video catches police pursuit that ends with man kicked, punched in Williams Lake

A video of the arrest is getting widely shared on social media

FILE – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets Premier John Horgan during a press conference at the BC Transit corporate office following an announcement about new investments to improve transit for citizens in the province while in Victoria on Thursday, July 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Trudeau congratulates Horgan on NDP’s election victory in British Columbia

Final count won’t be available for three weeks due to the record number of 525,000 ballots cast by mail

Comedic actor Seth Rogen, right, and business partner Evan Goldberg pose in this undated handout photo. When actor Seth Rogen was growing up and smoking cannabis in Vancouver, he recalls there was a constant cloud of shame around the substance that still lingers. Rogen is determined to change that. (Maarten de Boer ohoto)
Seth Rogen talks about fighting cannabis stigma, why pot should be as accepted as beer

‘I smoke weed all day and every day and have for 20 years’

NDP Leader John Horgan elbow bumps NDP candidate Coquitlam-Burke Mountain candidate Fin Donnelly following a seniors round table in Coquitlam, B.C., Tuesday, October 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Horgan, NDP head for majority in B.C. election results

Record number of mail-in ballots may shift results

The Canadian border is pictured at the Peace Arch Canada/USA border crossing in Surrey, B.C. Friday, March 20, 2020. More than 4.6 million people have arrived in Canada since the border closed last March and fewer than one-quarter of them were ordered to quarantine while the rest were deemed “essential” and exempted from quarantining. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Majority of international travellers since March deemed ‘essential’, avoid quarantine

As of Oct. 20, 3.5 million travellers had been deemed essential, and another 1.1 million were considered non-essential

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference Friday October 23, 2020 in Ottawa. Canada’s top physician says she fears the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths may increase in the coming weeks as the second wave continues to drive the death toll toward 10,000. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada’s top doctor warns severe illness likely to rise, trailing spike in COVID-19 cases

Average daily deaths from virus reached 23 over the past seven days, up from six deaths six weeks ago

100 Mile Conservation officer Joel Kline gingerly holds an injured but very much alive bald eagle after extracting him from a motorist’s minivan. (Photo submitted)
B.C. driver thought he retrieved a dead bald eagle – until it came to life in his backseat

The driver believed the bird to be dead and not unconscious as it turned out to be

Most Read