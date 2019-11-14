Richard Boxhall has nearly completed his 2019 goal to cycle every street in Victoria. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Saanich man discovers hidden corners of city while cycling every street in Victoria

Cyclist maps progress while taking on 2019 goal to cover every street with road sign

A Saanich man has nearly completed his 2019 mission to cycle every street in Victoria.

Richard Boxhall is filling a map of the city street by street, with intersecting lines of varying colours – organized by neighbourhoods and areas – creating a web of the ground as he covers it.

The soon-to-be father of two sets a goal for himself every year and this year’s mission is not just about cycling the city, but about really seeing it. That’s why he uses rental city bikes instead of his own, faster bicycle.

Boxhall has covered most of Victoria, Oak Bay, Esquimalt, Saanich and parts of View Royal.

READ ALSO: Saanich Cycling Festival focuses on family

“There’s no one particular thing [that was my favourite], it was just seeing the things I didn’t know were on my doorstep,” Boxhall says, standing with a rented U-bicycle near a shadowy forest mural at the corner of Quadra Street and Reynolds Road. “I’ve been living within 50 metres of [the mural] for four years and I didn’t know it was there.”

Boxhall’s challenge came with rules; he has to cycle every street with a sign post. He estimates he has about five trips left before he’s met his goal, and most of the routes are downtown. He points out that Fan Tan Alley – the narrowest street in Canada – has a sign post. With the alley locked up at night time, Boxhall has to figure out the best time he can sneakily – and safely – make his way through the popular tourist attraction.

“That might be the hardest bit of it,” he says with a laugh. He tracks his “home-adventure” on Facebook and online, updating the map as a “guide to exploring Victoria, B.C. on two wheels.”

A map of Saanich cyclist Richard Boxhall’s progress cycling down every street with a sign post in Greater Victoria. (Courtesy of Richard Boxhall)

Boxhall has pedaled past people, public art and hundreds of little library boxes, but his favourite discovery is the area’s vast array of public parks.

“There are so many amazing little parks in the city that I never knew existed,” he says. “The parks are the amazing bit, I wish I’d just gone to all the parks, almost.”

READ ALSO: Sidney cyclist completes cycling journey from Arctic to Salish Sea with songs on his lips

The cyclist says it is discovering all the little hidden parts of Victoria that really blows him away, although he admits that it doesn’t take cycling every single street to find them.

“There’s no big hidden things, but there’s lots of little hidden things,” he says. “I wouldn’t recommend to do the whole of Victoria, it’s driving me crazy. But if it was easy it wouldn’t be a challenge.”


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Yelling at your dog might hurt its long-term mental health: study
Next story
Mainly cloudy skies ahead for Thursday

Just Posted

Proposed four-storey Victoria parkade offers zero spots for public use

A proposed parkade at 730-780 Summit Ave. will soon be up for discussion

Mainly cloudy skies ahead for Thursday

Plus a look ahead at the weekend

Saanich man discovers hidden corners of city while cycling every street in Victoria

Cyclist maps progress while taking on 2019 goal to cover every street with road sign

Yelling at your dog might hurt its long-term mental health: study

Researchers find dogs trained using negative reinforcement are more ‘pessimistic’

Victoria’s cocktail king releases book on best bartenders in Canada

Four bartenders from Kelowna and one from Penticton are recognzied in Great Northern Coocktails

VIDEO: Artists, students create climate anxiety haunted house in home to be demolished

The Waste Land haunted house is open until Nov. 17

POLL: Do you support CUPE workers in their dispute with School District 63?

SD63 schools to remain closed as strike continues Tuesday

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 12

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Jagmeet Singh says he’ll vote against throne speech if NDP requests not met

Singh is to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday

Community uses loophole to paint 16 rainbow crosswalks after B.C. council says no

So far 11 rainbows are painted and five planned, all since council denied the first proposal in September

Workers’ camp at LNG facility in Kitimat takes shape

Extensive worker camp now being assembled

Former B.C. youth pastor guilty on one of five sexual assault allegations

Judge cites reasonable doubt in finding Cloverdale couple not guilty of majority of charges

238 and counting: Vancouver gelato shop sets Guinness World record for most flavours

Vince Misceo has come up with 588 different flavours over the decades

VIDEO: A selection of Greater Victoria’s top stories

A selection of stories for Nov. 13

Most Read