Saanich Police say the owner of this truck is lucky to be alive after the emergency break of his truck failed. (Submitted)

Saanich man escapes being run down by own truck

The man was working on his truck in the 800 block of Darwin Avenue, when it started to roll on him

A Saanich man escaped being crushed by his own truck Saturday night.

The man was working on his truck in the 800 block of Darwin Avenue, when it started to roll backwards, after the emergency brake had popped off, said Sgt. Julie Fast of the Saanich Police.

READ ALSO: UPDATED: Saanich Police arrest driver after serious hit and run

The vehicle rolled through a metal fence on the top of the home’s retaining wall and landed on top of a parked car below.

Fast said the owner of the truck was behind the vehicle when it started to roll. The vehicle hit the man, pushing him backwards over the retaining wall, she said.

“He was incredibly fortunate that the truck didn’t completely fall off the wall though,” she said. Where he landed after falling over the wall was right in the path of where the truck would have landed, had it fully dropped to the sidewalk, said Fast.

Ambulance crews took the man to hospital with minor injuries.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Traffic lights out on Highway 1 at McKenzie
Next story
Anglican Church rejects same-sex marriage amendment; will not add policy to national laws

Just Posted

Two VicPD officers injured during mental health arrest

The officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries early Sunday morning

Traffic lights out on Highway 1 at McKenzie

Major delays are expected for the morning on the Trans-Canada Highway

UPDATED: Saanich Police arrest driver after serious hit and run

Motorists advised to avoid area of McKenzie Avenue and Shelbourne Street

Saanich man escapes being run down by own truck

The man was working on his truck in the 800 block of Darwin Avenue, when it started to roll on him

New trail opens at Bear Mountain, expanding regional network

Trail officially opened July 12

‘Bad choices make good stories’: Margaret Trudeau brings her show to Just for Laughs

Trudeau says over the decades she has been suicidal, manic, depressed

Rare white ravens spotted again in mid-Island

Nature photographer Mike Yip said mysterious birds back in Coombs area

CO’s call off efforts to trap bear who attacked North Island man

Woss man recuperating after incident on remote logging road

Too much time on social media can hurt teens’ mental health: study

Researchers conducted a four-year survey of more than 3,800 adolescents between Grades 7 and 11

Advocates want charges in horse deaths during Calgary Stampede chuckwagon races

Chuckwagon races are a nightly spectacle during the Stampede, a 10-day annual celebration of western life

ICBC insurance renewals get more complicated this year

Crash history, driver risk prompt more reporting requirements

Diversity a Canadian strength, Trudeau says of Trump tweets at congresswomen

Trudeau avoided using Trump’s name when he was asked about the president’s Twitter comments

B.C. couple bring son home from Nigeria after long adoption delay

Kim and Clark Moran of Abbotsford spent almost a year waiting to finalize adoption of Ayo, 3

Cumberland memorial ride set for deceased Island mountain biker

A memorial ride is set for Tuesday evening for the mountain biker who died in the trails last week.

Most Read