Saanich man escapes being run down by own truck

The man was working on his truck in the 800 block of Darwin Avenue, when it started to roll on him

Saanich Police say the owner of this truck is lucky to be alive after the emergency break of his truck failed. (Submitted)

A Saanich man escaped being crushed by his own truck Saturday night.

The man was working on his truck in the 800 block of Darwin Avenue, when it started to roll backwards, after the emergency brake had popped off, said Sgt. Julie Fast of the Saanich Police.

The vehicle rolled through a metal fence on the top of the home’s retaining wall and landed on top of a parked car below.

Fast said the owner of the truck was behind the vehicle when it started to roll. The vehicle hit the man, pushing him backwards over the retaining wall, she said.

“He was incredibly fortunate that the truck didn’t completely fall off the wall though,” she said. Where he landed after falling over the wall was right in the path of where the truck would have landed, had it fully dropped to the sidewalk, said Fast.

Ambulance crews took the man to hospital with minor injuries.

