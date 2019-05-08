Saanich man faces three charges after sexual assault involving a knife

Saanich Police Tuesday arrested the man charged in connection with a sexual assault in the 3900 block of Wolf Street on March 17, 2019. The 23-year-old Saanich man faces charges of sexual assault with a weapon, break and enter, and forcible confinement when he appears in court later today. (Google).

A 23-year-old Saanich man arrested yesterday faces three charges in connection with the sexual assault on a woman in March.

The man is facing charges of sexual assault with a weapon, break and enter, and forcible confinement, says Sgt. Julie Fast.

A man carrying a knife entered a townhouse in the 3900-block of Wolf Street on March 17 around 2 a.m. and sexually assaulted a woman who was visiting friends from the University of Victoria.

“This was very traumatic crime that significantly impacted the 22-year-old female victim,” said Fast. “We have remained in close communication with her and are ensuring that support services are available to her as our investigation moves forward as a result of this arrest.”

Fast said police arrested the man late Tuesday night following what she described was a “lengthy investigation.”

Fast said Wednesday afternoon the man remains in the custody of the Saanich Police Department with a court appearance scheduled for later today.

“Due to the sensitivity of this investigation and the forthcoming court process, no further information will be released at this time,” she said.

