Saanich man faces voyeurism, child pornography charges

Saanich resident Matthew Charles Schwabe faces including voyeurism, publication of intimate images without consent, child pornography, indecent act, and theft under $5,000. Saanich Police swore the charges on Sept. 3 in a case that started in January 2016.

Police had been conducting a voyeurism investigation since January 2016 when a young woman went to police after finding explicit photos of herself online. Detectives took over the case for an in-depth look into the allegations.

The charges against Schwabe, a former employee at the Red Barn Market in Cordova Bay, span a four year period and include alleged offences involving nine young women, said Saanich Police. Some of the women have been identified as former Red Barn Market employees and the photo and videos were secretly taken in the employees-only washroom.

“It has been a long, complicated and detailed investigation that has and continues to impact many people,” said Sgt. Julie Fast, public information officer for Saanich Police. “The strength and patience of the nine young women is commendable and we are very pleased to be at this point of charge approval.”

In 2018, two of the women photographed,filed a separate civil lawsuit against Schwabe seeking damages. In January, the B.C. Supreme Court announced that the lawsuit would move forward. Schwabe has filed for bankruptcy but Judge Brian MacKenzie decided is would not protect him. In court, Schwabe also admitted to being arrested and having his home searched by Saanich Police in 2016. The civil suit is on-going.

Now that the criminal case has been brought before the courts, Fast emphasized that police will not be releasing more information.

