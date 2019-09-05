Matthew Charles Schwabe faces 30 charges in voyeurism case including child pornography and publication of intimate images without consent. (Black Press File Photo)

Saanich man faces voyeurism, child pornography charges

Saanich Police began investigating former Red Barn Market employee in 2016

Saanich resident Matthew Charles Schwabe faces including voyeurism, publication of intimate images without consent, child pornography, indecent act, and theft under $5,000. Saanich Police swore the charges on Sept. 3 in a case that started in January 2016.

Police had been conducting a voyeurism investigation since January 2016 when a young woman went to police after finding explicit photos of herself online. Detectives took over the case for an in-depth look into the allegations.

The charges against Schwabe, a former employee at the Red Barn Market in Cordova Bay, span a four year period and include alleged offences involving nine young women, said Saanich Police. Some of the women have been identified as former Red Barn Market employees and the photo and videos were secretly taken in the employees-only washroom.

ALSO READ: Province will not take action in establishing a regional police force for Greater Victoria

“It has been a long, complicated and detailed investigation that has and continues to impact many people,” said Sgt. Julie Fast, public information officer for Saanich Police. “The strength and patience of the nine young women is commendable and we are very pleased to be at this point of charge approval.”

In 2018, two of the women photographed,filed a separate civil lawsuit against Schwabe seeking damages. In January, the B.C. Supreme Court announced that the lawsuit would move forward. Schwabe has filed for bankruptcy but Judge Brian MacKenzie decided is would not protect him. In court, Schwabe also admitted to being arrested and having his home searched by Saanich Police in 2016. The civil suit is on-going.

Now that the criminal case has been brought before the courts, Fast emphasized that police will not be releasing more information.

@devonscarlett
devon.bidal@saanichnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New ride-hailing company to launch in Victoria

Just Posted

Saanich man faces voyeurism, child pornography charges

Saanich Police began investigating former Red Barn Market employee in 2016

New ride-hailing company to launch in Victoria

The Thunder Bay-based company is currently looking for drivers

New videos highlight southern Vancouver Island’s tsunami risk

Washington, B.C. tsunami risk evident in simulation from the State Department of Natural Resources

Greater Victoria schools offer free menstrual products in bathrooms, in addition to main office

Baskets will appear in all female washrooms in secondary, middle and some elementary schools

Iconic Peninsula farmer Vern Michell dies at age of 88

Celebration of life scheduled for Sept. 24 at Saanich Fairgrounds

VIDEO: Advocates call for Victoria’s Ogden Point to keep its name

Greater Victoria Harbour Authority says change isn’t due to namesake’s dark history

POLL: Are you disappointed Uber will not be operating in Greater Victoria?

Those hoping it would soon be easier to catch a ride around… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Sept. 3

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

WFP to meet with USW for mediation Sept. 13

WFP made the announcement on Wednesday, Sept. 4, via press release.

Nine Vancouver-area taxi companies ask B.C. Supreme Court to quash ride-hailing rules

Fleet size and lack of consultation are at the heart of the issue

People’s Party candidate calls for ‘parental bill of rights’ following B.C. transgender child case

Delta hopeful’s federal election pledge prompted by court decision in case of transgender 14-year-old

Health Canada warns against modifying vape pens as illness spreads in U.S.

People have reported respiratory and gastric problems in the U.S. and one has died

New rights-based approach to First Nations treaty-making rolled out

A new co-operatively developed policy could renew treaty-making with recognition of rights

RCMP: Major update coming next week in fatal Vancouver Island hit-and-run

Police working to submit information to Crown counsel

Most Read