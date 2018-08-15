Council Monday continued the process of removing references to the Environmental Development Permit Area (EDPA) bylaw from Saanich’s books. Council will start 2019 with a pay cut following Ottawa’s cancellation of the non-taxable portion of salaries for elected officials. File photo

Saanich mayor and council will usher in new year with a pay cut

Saanich council to wait and see what other cities do with federal changes to tax exemption

Saanich council was in no rush on Monday to be an example for other municipalities on how to adjust their salary in reaction to the pending pay cut they’ll see beginning in 2019.

As it stands, about one-third of the mayor’s and council’s salaries are non-taxed, which is $34,295 of the mayor’s $102,887 salary and $13,770 of councillors’ salaries of $40,617.55. However, Ottawa has ended the tax-free portion of salary as an option for mayors and councillors in Canada. The allowance was based on the assumption that elected officials incur expenses throughout their working year, to the tune of one-third of their pay.

With Mayor Richard Atwell absent, council voted 7-1 to revisit their salaries, and expenses, during the budget phase midway through 2019. When they do it, they’ll use the same equation to adjust their salary, which is based on the average salaries of mayors and councils in the “comparator municipalities” of Abbotsford, Delta, Kamloops, Kelowna, Langley, Nanaimo, North Vancouver and Victoria.

However, Coun. Colin Plant called it a “spineless” move to put off the decision and use the average based on what the “comparator” councils decide on, rather than make their own decision. Plant had hoped council would use option one of the finance committee’s four options, which would increase the mayor and council pay rates so that, after taxes, the net income (after taxes) would be the same as it is now. To do that, council salary would be increased to $57,000.

“It’s abhorrent to me, to watch every other municipality in B.C. deal with it and then say, ‘Thank you, Kelowna, thank you, Victoria, we’ll do what they did,’” Plant said.

It means the incoming mayor and council, which will be elected in October, will start 2019 with a pay cut as they’ll be paying full taxes on their wages for the first time. To do nothing for all of 2019 means the Saanich mayor is on pace to lose about $11,000 and Saanich councillors about $3,500 in the coming tax year.

“I think [this is the] best option at this stage, and it has nothing to do with not having a backbone,” Coun. Judy Brownoff said. “It’s a process we’ve used. When I was first elected there was no policy and no incremental increase to council remuneration, and when you went to give one, [those] councils of the day, it was quite high, and I think it’s better if you have a policy and a process so the public can see incremental increases.”

A June finance committee report outlined four options for council. Those options ranged from raising remuneration levels so council members received the same net pay, to not making any adjustments until the 2019, when pay levels could be brought in line with the comparator municipalities.

The four options included:

Raising current remuneration levels (effective 2019) to retain the same net pay for a total cost of just under $57,000 to taxpayers.

Assume mayor and council will have some deductible expenses and increase the salary (for 2019) to offset the difference.

Maintain the same pay levels on the assumption there are enough deductible expenses – which mayor and council will now need to keep track of and report on their tax returns – to offset the increased taxable income.

And the final option which Saanich chose, is not to make any adjustments until 2019 budget time, and at that time use the average mayor and council salaries based on the comparator municipalities, as they’ve been doing previously.

reporter@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Greater Victoria-based digital crisis line sees spike in chats

Just Posted

Greater Victoria-based digital crisis line sees spike in chats

Service allows youth to chat with volunteers through instant messaging services, text message

UVic chemist claims international prize for ‘reversible’ preservative

University of Victoria green chemist and civil engineer Heather Buckley led a… Continue reading

Get ready for the 39th annual Goodlife Fitness Victoria Marathon

Up to 9,000 particpants are anticipated for this year’s three-day race weekend

Two new candidates step forward for Victoria city council

Marg Gardiner and Gary Alberts will join the municipal election this October

Impaired driver crashes into Victoria police vehicle, injures officer

Cook Street collision occured in the early morning hours of Tuesday

Reader photos: Greater Victoria’s hazy skies

Lingering smoke from wildfires contributed to the province issuing a smoky skies bulletin

RCMP to search for body after man drowns in B.C.’s Buntzen Lake

Officers and fire crews responded but the man from the Lower Mainland is believed to have drowned.

Police chiefs call for stricter controls on pill presses to fight opioids

Canada’s police chiefs are urging Ottawa to beef up its fight against the opioid scourge by closely vetting people who import pill presses

Saanich mayor and council will usher in new year with a pay cut

Saanich council to wait and see what other cities do with federal changes to tax exemption

‘It’s like a party in your mouth’

B.C. creator’s Milkshake Burger makes its debut at the PNE

Eastern Vancouver Island now under Level 4 drought conditions

Province urges water conservation

From pop culture to medieval times: PNE starts this weekend

The fair runs from Aug. 18 to Sept. 3

Vehicle catches fire near Vancouver Island provincial park

Fire shut down Highway 4 in both directions

Get involved in the Great Canadian Bumble Bee Count

Environmental organization develops app to help with the nationwide count

Most Read