Saanich Mayor Atwell says homeless campers who defy court order are “likely” to be arrested

As of noon, anywhere betwen 80 and 90 people remain in Regina Park as deadline approaches.

Saanich Mayor Richard Atwell said police are “likely” to arrest individuals who refuse to leave the homeless camp in Regina Park for political reasons as a court-ordered deadline approaches.

“People, who are defiant and want to make a political statement are likely to be arrested,” he said.

Atwell made this comment Tuesday afternoon. Justice Ward Branch Friday issued an injunction against the camp in a B.C. Supreme Court ruling that gives camp residents until 7 p.m. on Sept. 11 to leave the park, where homeless individuals have camped since May, if not earlier. Activists have denounced this ruling as “cruel and inhumane” and a “death sentence,” citing statistics that show people experiencing chronic homelessness live a life expectancy of 40 to 49, rather than those who are housed.

Saanich staff would then start re-mediation of the site, a process said to last a few weeks. They would remove hazardous materials, mow the lawn, and put down eight to 12 inches of wood chips. Once deemed fire safe, Saanich would allow residents to seek overnight shelter, while prohibiting camping during the day.

Atwell’s comments echo earlier public comments during which he said that police would be in position to arrest individuals after the deadline as Saanich would not grant camp residents a “grace period.”

This said, he also said that police would us all “reasonable means to achieve voluntary decampment before relying on the power of arrest” and suggested that camp residents facing difficult circumstances would receive such a grace period.

Camp leader Chrissy Brett — who had earlier said some people were pondering the possibility of passive resistance — are working hard to comply with the court order and accused Atwell and Saanich’s lawyer Jeff Locke of being unfamiliar with the facts on the ground.

“Their ideas on paper look better than what is on the ground,” she said in accusing Atwell of “micro-managing.”

Atwell denied this charge. Neither he nor council have instructed police to arrest campers, he said. The power stems from the court-order issued last week, he said.

As Tuesday morning broke, it appeared that few camp residents had left the site. The picture appeared similar around lunchtime. But this perception might have been deceiving. According to camp leader Chrissy Brett, anywhere between 20 and 30 residents had left the camp site by noon, leaving anywhere between 70 and 80 people behind around the lunch hour.

Several officers of the Saanich Police Department were walking among the tents at the time, while Brett was in discussion with Sgt. Andy Stuart to discuss steps during the next few hours. Police also fielded questions from residents, who are worried about losing access to the camp as Saanich plans to erect a fence around Regina Park starting Wednesday morning.

Current plans call for a community meeting at 7 p.m. when the deadline expires, and Brett expressed hope that Saanich police would not act like police in Seattle, where authorities recently disbanded a homeless camp.

As for her part, Brett remained vague about where she will spend Tuesday night.

“I don’t know,” she said. “Right now, my concentration is ensuring to support people, who have been offered housing to take housing, and celebrate those small wins.”

She also remained vague about the possibility that the camp might reconstitute itself elsewhere in the region.

Updates to follow.

