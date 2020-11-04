This map shows the proposed location for a proposed film studio on the Interurban campus of Camosun College. (Camosun College/Submitted).

This map shows the proposed location for a proposed film studio on the Interurban campus of Camosun College. (Camosun College/Submitted).

Saanich mayor holds B.C. NDP to campaign promise to fund movie studio study

South Island candidates promised $150,000 to develop business plan

A movie studio proposed for Saanich could be one step closer to reality as Mayor Fred Haynes prepares to hold the B.C. NDP to its promise to invest $150,000 in the project.

On Oct. 16, the local NDP candidates Murray Rankin for Oak Bay-Gordon Head, Lana Popham for Saanich South and Rob Fleming for Victoria-Swan Lake announced that a re-elected NDP government would contribute to a feasibility study for the film studio proposed for Camosun College’s Interurban campus.

“We have the skilled people and the stunning locations to attract international productions to the south Island. The only thing holding us back is that we don’t have the competitive sound stages,” Rankin said at the time.

Popham called the proposed film studio project “a true community effort” with all parties striving to make the south Island “a competitive force in film and TV production.” The facility would feature production stages, sound and editing facilities, green screen amenities, classrooms and production offices.

Haynes was “delighted” by the B.C. NDP promise and with the party celebrating a projected win following the Oct. 24 election, he’s optimistic but plans to wait until MLAs are settled before approaching the province.

“It’s all about timing,” he explained, hoping to avoid being at the bottom of a large pile of paperwork.

A film studio would create a new economic base that could help revitalize the region’s economy amid the pandemic, Haynes said.

Last year, 384 major productions were filmed in B.C. and contributed some $3.2 billion to the province’s economy. The south Island only saw a fraction of the funds as there are currently no sound stages in the region large enough to host major productions, Haynes said. The studio imagined for Camosun would include three large sound stages.

Haynes added that the province’s handling of COVID-19 has drawn producers to B.C. and with the Island’s low case numbers, he predicts it will be a filming hotspot once a movie studio goes in – especially because the region can spoof many other parts of the world.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC NDPDistrict of SaanichFilm industry

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria police remind drivers to use caution during rainy, dark days

Just Posted

West Shore fire chiefs (from right) Dean Ford (Highlands), Paul Hurst (View Royal), Stephanie Dunlop (Metchosin), Chris Aubrey (Langford) and John Cassidy (Colwood) are concerned about the community’s well-being after seeing a dramatic increase in mental health calls. (Katherine Engqvist/News Staff)
West Shore first responders raise alarm after dramatic increase in mental health calls

Frontline braces, fearing for community’s mental health over winter

The TV series Gracepoint filmed scenes in Oak Bay in 2014. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich mayor holds B.C. NDP to campaign promise to fund movie studio study

South Island candidates promised $150,000 to develop business plan

Pedestrian fatalities in B.C. spike during fall and winter months. Weather and driver distraction are two contributing factors, according to ICBC. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria police remind drivers to use caution during rainy, dark days

Pedestrian fatalities spike in fall and winter months: ICBC

A community tent in Beacon Hill Park was set up in order to provide a safe, dry place for people who are living outside. (Facebook/Beverley Joy)
Beacon Hill Park’s unhoused install community tent as Victoria weather turns wet

Organizers say dry, safe place needed to replace unavailable shelter space

Dozens of pumpkins have found a new home along Veterans Memorial Parkway in Colwood. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Pumpkins pop up along Veterans Memorial Parkway in Colwood

Dozens of carved creations near Havenswood Park entrance

A screen shows a live broadcasting of a news program on the U.S. elections as a currency trader works at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
VIDEO: Trump wins Florida, locked in other tight races with Biden

‘It’s not my place or Donald Trump’s place to declare who’s won this election’

Stickler is the third Prince Rupert deer in recent years to be sighted with unusual headgear. (Todd Hamilton/The Northern View)
O Deer, Hammy has competition

First it was Hammy, then Yogi, now it’s Stickler!

Two puppies and a baby goat have been stolen from Willows Farm in Aldergrove. (Willows Farm/Special to The Star)
Two sheepdog puppies, baby goat missing from Aldergrove farm

Owner of Willows Farm believes they have been stolen and fears for their safety

Steve Power points to a plaque noting the international boundary between Canada and the United States as he stands on the American side of a beach in Point Roberts and his wife, Patsy Reis-Power visits him with their granddaughters on the Canadian side at Centennial Beach in Delta, B.C. Power took a plane to Point Roberts, where the couple owns property, because he couldn't cross the land border due to COVID-19 restrictions that both Americans and Canadians want eased during the pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Camille Bains
Canadians and Americans want loosened COVID-19 restrictions for border town

Public Health Agency of Canada said exemption to the 14-day quarantine not applicable to Point Roberts

B.C. NDP Leader John Horgan votes at Luxton Hall during advance polls for the provincial election in Langford, B.C., Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. election carried out with no COVID-19 exposure events, Elections BC says

CEO says pulling off pandemic election was a significant challenge

Police say they are investigating after being called to the West Park Mall in Quesnel Thursday, Oct. 29. (Quesnel Cariboo Observer File Photo)
VIDEO: Police probe concerning altercation between security guard, woman in Quesnel

The video appears to show a security guard grabbing a woman who is attempting to escape

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam wears a mask as she waits to answer questions as an update is provided during the COVID pandemic in Ottawa on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Third layer’s the charm: Canada’s top doctor unveils new face mask recommendations

World Health Organization recommended wearing filtered, three-layer masks as early as June 12

Jonathan Nolan, Michael Nolan, Hope Johnson and Willow the cutest dog hanging, out at the Kwa'lilas Hotel while they wait to be able to return home to Rivers Inlet. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Wuikinuxv First Nation evacuation to Port Hardy extended to seven days

Rains have not slacked off, keeping landslides a present threat

In recognition of Lung Cancer Awareness Month, Fruitvale resident Jack LaRocque wants people to know that anyone can be affected by lung cancer, even non-smokers. Photo: Jim Bailey
Kootenay man shares experience, non-smokers get lung cancer too

November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month

Most Read