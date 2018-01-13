Saanich Mayor Richard Atwell blasted the CRD board over the integrated resource management vote.

Saanich mayor trashes CRD decision on waste management

Saanich Mayor Richard Atwell did not mince words in his critique of the decision to end integrated resource management (IRM), an approach designed to streamline various waste streams.

“We invested years of our own time and our staff’s time to look at a better way of doing these things,” he said. “We were on the verge of doing it, and it is all blowing up today, and I am embarrassed to sit here and I can’t believe it is really happening this way. It is really quite shocking.”

Atwell made these comments in the middle of a lengthy debate Wednesday during which members of the Capital Regional District Board considered a series of recommendations, key among them the decision to the end the current procurement process for IRM.

Proponents of the process — including the late Saanich councillor Vic Derman — have argued that it has the potential to offset the cost of the new regional sewage plant currently under construction by streamlining various waste streams with the help of technologies such as anaerobic digestion, gasification, or both.

The technical committee overseeing the project had recommended gasification at Saanich’s Hartland landfill, and Derman had previously estimated the cost of such a facility at $100 million.

This said, no formal recommendation had appeared before decision makers prior to Wednesday’s vote, which closed — at least for now — the IRM procurement process, much to chagrin of Atwell, who tried to convince colleagues to stay the course by showing a $10-million sludge processing machine operating in Sedro Wooley, Wash. developed for the Gates Foundation.

Atwell said the facility can handle different waste streams at different volumes, producing water and energy along the way.

The region, however, will never be able to test the feasibility of such technology, unless it goes through a proper procurement process, something now off the table.

The push to eliminate IRM came from City of Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps, who said earlier that IRM bore too many financial risks, following a presentation last month.

Key among the identified concerns include the control — or lack, thereof — about source material. Helps said the district controls sewage sludge, kitchen scraps, but only 15 per cent of municipal solid waste. If the region is serious about reducing waste to net zero, then it does not make sense to build a facility that depends on waste to operate, she said.

CRD board members also asked staff to issue a request for proposals for the “beneficial reuse” of dried sludge alone and investigate steps for a regional, possibly at Hartland, or near-regional facility that would process kitchen scraps and organic waste.

Coun. Colin Plant joined Atwell in opposing the CRD’s decision to end IRM. Couns. Dean Murdock, Susan Brice, and Judy Brownoff, who chairs the environmental services committee, from where the recommendation emerged voted to end IRM.

Previous story
Trump gets ‘excellent health” report from White House doctor
Next story
First Nations integral to North Saanich’s new addictions treatment facility

Just Posted

Victoria, Saanich want to get the conversation going on regional policing in the CRD

VicPD Chief Const. Del Manak on board with a municipal review of services

VIDEO: A thousand come out to honour Chloe and Aubrey Berry at public funeral

“We will be forever changed by this, but the question is how we change. And that is up to us”

Speaking out about dementia

B.C. campaign hopes to end stigma around dementia in Sooke and all of Greater Victoria

Buckerfields targets booming West Shore

New store set to open April 1 in Langford Parkway location

VicPD invites public to hear from front-line staff at open house Monday

Event is the first of four events to be run as a pilot program

Men’s rugby team takes on Brazil on home turf

Game takes place at Westhills Stadium on Feb. 17

Trump gets ‘excellent health” report from White House doctor

Recent book and detractors have suggested president is mentally unfit

Canucks rally in second period to beat Blue Jackets 5-2

Sven Baertschi sparked a four-goal second period for Vancouver, Jacob Markstrom had 27 saves

Pop culture-centric craft fair helps out sick kids through Victoria Hospitals Foundation

Cherry Bomb Toys operators pass along $4,000-plus to foundation for NICU ward

Saanich mayor trashes CRD decision on waste management

Saanich Mayor Richard Atwell did not mince words in his critique of… Continue reading

Facebook edits feeds to bring less news, more sharing

Facebook shares dropped more than 5 per cent to $177.31 in premarket trading after change unveiled

LETTERS: Plastic bags an ‘easy feel-good fix’

Bags have secondary uses, other problems more pressing

If 2017 weather was a downer, you ain’t seen nothing yet: Environmental Defence

‘We will have more wacky weather in 2018 … as the world continues to warm’

2017 home sales below 2016 record, but far above average: B.C. real estate association

About 5,700 sales were recorded in December, up 21.5 per cent over same period last year

Most Read