Saanich mayor trashes CRD decision on waste management

Saanich Mayor Richard Atwell did not mince words in his critique of the decision to end integrated resource management (IRM), an approach designed to streamline various waste streams.

“We invested years of our own time and our staff’s time to look at a better way of doing these things,” he said. “We were on the verge of doing it, and it is all blowing up today, and I am embarrassed to sit here and I can’t believe it is really happening this way. It is really quite shocking.”

Atwell made these comments in the middle of a lengthy debate Wednesday during which members of the Capital Regional District Board considered a series of recommendations, key among them the decision to the end the current procurement process for IRM.

Proponents of the process — including the late Saanich councillor Vic Derman — have argued that it has the potential to offset the cost of the new regional sewage plant currently under construction by streamlining various waste streams with the help of technologies such as anaerobic digestion, gasification, or both.

The technical committee overseeing the project had recommended gasification at Saanich’s Hartland landfill, and Derman had previously estimated the cost of such a facility at $100 million.

This said, no formal recommendation had appeared before decision makers prior to Wednesday’s vote, which closed — at least for now — the IRM procurement process, much to chagrin of Atwell, who tried to convince colleagues to stay the course by showing a $10-million sludge processing machine operating in Sedro Wooley, Wash. developed for the Gates Foundation.

Atwell said the facility can handle different waste streams at different volumes, producing water and energy along the way.

The region, however, will never be able to test the feasibility of such technology, unless it goes through a proper procurement process, something now off the table.

The push to eliminate IRM came from City of Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps, who said earlier that IRM bore too many financial risks, following a presentation last month.

Key among the identified concerns include the control — or lack, thereof — about source material. Helps said the district controls sewage sludge, kitchen scraps, but only 15 per cent of municipal solid waste. If the region is serious about reducing waste to net zero, then it does not make sense to build a facility that depends on waste to operate, she said.

CRD board members also asked staff to issue a request for proposals for the “beneficial reuse” of dried sludge alone and investigate steps for a regional, possibly at Hartland, or near-regional facility that would process kitchen scraps and organic waste.

Coun. Colin Plant joined Atwell in opposing the CRD’s decision to end IRM. Couns. Dean Murdock, Susan Brice, and Judy Brownoff, who chairs the environmental services committee, from where the recommendation emerged voted to end IRM.