Saanich mom with kids in vehicle faces impaired driving charges after crash

A 33-year-old Saanich woman is facing charges of impaired driving after being involved in a collision while her three young children were in the vehicle.

On Nov. 10 around 4:40 p.m., West Shore RCMP responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision near the 890-block of Goldstream Avenue in Langford.

An officer on scene felt one driver was showing signs of alcohol impairment. She was detained for an impaired driving investigation and police found that she did not have a valid drivers license and had her three children – all under 12 years old – with her in the car at the time of the crash.

RCMP are sharing the incident as a caution against drinking and driving.

“Luckily no one was injured in this instance and the children were picked up by a family member,” said Const. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP media relations officer. “Family services have also been advised.”

The driver was released on an undertaking and impaired driving charges are pending.

“Impaired driving remains one the number one causes of collision related death in B.C.” Saggar said. “If you suspect an impaired driver on the road call it in to police right away.”

