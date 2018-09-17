Saanich Monday to debate ban of single-use plastic bags

Monday’s discussion will take place during the first full council meeting in nearly a month

Saanich council Monday will debate plans to ban single-use plastic bags by end of 2019 during its first full council meeting in almost month as it looks to follow Victoria in banning single-use plastic bags.

The date appears in a report from Brent Reems, director of building, bylaw, licensing, and legal services, in which he details the various steps necessary to implement such a ban based on the Victoria bylaw passed earlier. Council this July signalled its support for such a measure with unanimous support.

Under the proposed timeline, Saanich council would give such a bylaw first and second reading in January. Public consultations would then take place until April 2019, with council set to give the bylaw third reading by May. Council would adopt the bylaw in June with an effective date in December 2019.

Businesses would then have until June 2020 to use up the remaining plastic bag stock.

Coun. Susan Brice, who has been pushing for the ban, said earlier this year that it is not a question of when, but how Saanich would implement a ban.