MP Randall Garrison will host a town hall Monday at the Prospect Lake Community Hall on the creation of a marine conservation area reserve in the southern Strait of Georgia.

Saanich MP calls for marine conservation reserve

Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke MP Randall Garrison hosts town hall May 14 at Prospect Lake Hall

Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke MP Randall Garrison will host a town hall Monday promoting the creation of a marine conservation area reserve in the southern Strait of Georgia. Representatives from Parks Canada and the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society will provide attendees with information about the proposed marine conservation area.

The meeting is set for 7 p.m. Monday, May 14 at the Prospect Lake Community Hall, 5358 Sparton Rd.

Garrison supports the proposed marine conservation area, which would include the Saanich Inlet, as the reserve would help to protect the vibrant marine ecosystem, while allowing human uses to continue in an ecologically sustainable manner. He said given that the Strait of Georgia is one of the busiest waterways on the Pacific coast and home to multiple First Nations, the path to implementation of a marine conservation area is complex.

