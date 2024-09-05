Saanich MP Elizabeth May doesn't expect election, despite NDP-Liberal fallout

Green Party leader is looking forward to a minority Parliament that has to work together

Despite news that the NDP has stepped away from its supply and confidence deal with the Liberals, which helped keep the minority government in power, Elizabeth May, the Green Party MP for Saanich-Gulf Islands, is confident that it will be business as usual in Parliament.

“This doesn't change anything dramatically,” said May. “It does not mean we have an election right away … it might move it up to late summer 2025 instead of fall 2025, but I wouldn't bet on it.”

“Neither Singh nor Trudeau are keen to go to the polls anytime soon,” she added.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh announced the decision to rip up the deal with the Liberals, first made in March 2022, on Wednesday (Sept. 4).

The NDP’s decision was triggered by Labour Minister Steve MacKinnon’s decision to use his powers to end the labour dispute that brought chaos to Canada’s rail network in August.

"That was an unusual thing to do, and it would certainly raise the ire of an NDP core base that supports trade unions,” said May. “I can't believe that Steve MacKinnon did that, but he's a novice labour minister."

The NDP has said moving forward it will determine how to vote on Liberal legislation on a case-by-case basis.

“The NDP has just increased bargaining power with the Liberals by not being presumed to be a committed 'dancing partner' no matter what,” said May, adding that she is looking forward to a minority Parliament that has to work together."

“The normal course of things is that you negotiate and bargain, day-by-day, deal-by-deal, vote-by-vote,” she said.

“Who does Justin Trudeau need to succeed a confidence vote? Does he need the NDP? No,” May added. “Having served in a number of minority parliaments with different governments, both Conservative and Liberal, you end up having different ‘dance partners’ each day. It means more cooperation, and that's why I like minority parliaments, frankly ... some fluidity in who's voting with who to avoid an election.”