On Oct.12, 30-year-old Johnathon Lee Robichaud, from Central Saanich, faced additional charges of accessing, possessing and making or publishing child pornography. (Submitted)

Saanich nanny facing new charges of child pornography

Offence in Saanich in 2017 leads to new charges

A nanny charged with sex-related offences against children in Saanich and Saanichton, is now facing additional charges of accessing, possessing and making or publishing child pornography.

According to court records, the additional charges were laid against Johnathon Lee Robichaud on Oct.12, in relation to an incident in Saanich in May 2017.

RELATED: Saanich Police seek potential victims of alleged bad nanny

Robichaud, 30, is from Central Saanich. He was arrested in September following an investigation that began after a parent reported to Saanich Police that her two sons, under the age of 10, may be victims of sexual offences.

The investigation led to charges of sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, and making sexually explicit material available to a child.

Police said at the time that detectives uncovered a significant amount of images and videos containing sexually-explicit material involving children. They identified an additional victim and the possibility that there may be more child victims who had not yet come forward.

Shortly after charges were laid, police set up a dedicated information line specific to the investigation, asking anyone whose child had been alone with Robichaud to contact them.

Robichaud was released on conditions to not be in contact with children under the age of 16, not to attend recreation centres, daycares, schools, churches, parks or any other place a child under the age of 16 could reasonably be.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct.17.

Robichaud has lived in the Greater Victoria area for a significant period of time and has had various employment and volunteer opportunities, including youth groups, church groups, child care facilities and before-after school programs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saanich Police department at 250-475-4756.

 

keri.coles@oakbaynews.com
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vancouver Island tickets win big in Friday’s Lotto Max draw

Just Posted

Saanich nanny facing new charges of child pornography

Offence in Saanich in 2017 leads to new charges

Why are huge cranes in Vic West holding up tiny boats?

The punt boats caused confusion for Greater Victoria citizens, but the answer is simple

Fundraising gala on stunning estate supports free cancer care services

InspireHealth improves quality of life for those living with cancer

Greater Victoria conference all about young women imagining possibilities

A wide range of workshops offered on empowerment

Transport truck navigation apps don’t warn drivers about low bridge in Esquimalt

Another truck was lodged under the E&N bridge on Hereward Road on Thursday

Victoria teen suffers whiplash in school ‘bubble’ soccer game

Middle school students injured in teacher-student competition

Black Press to host extreme career fair in Victoria

The fair will run on Oct. 25 at the Bay Street Armoury

Vancouver Island tickets win big in Friday’s Lotto Max draw

Check your tickets; you could be a millionaire

Atlantic Canada sees heavy rains, winds from post-tropical storm Michael

Parts of Newfoundland were forecast to get up to 40 millimetres before the storm is set to head out to sea

Old Fort residents in holding pattern as landslide inches toward homes

The slumping hillside was first reported to authorities on Sept. 30 and has prompted the evacuation of the entire community

Trudeau says Quebec cannabis plan leaves opening for organized crime

Speaking to reporters on the last day of a trip to Armenia, Trudeau said increasing the legal age could fail to eliminate the black market

High times: optimism in Smiths Falls, the little town that marijuana saved

Home to fewer than 9,000 people, the Ontario town had become all too familiar with the pain of economic hardship over the years

Explosive device discovered at tent city on Vancouver Island

RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit on way to Nanaimo to deal with possible bomb in homeless camp

UBC opens new innovation hub in downtown Kelowna

New hub located in the city’s Innovation Centre

Most Read