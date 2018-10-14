Saanich Neighbourhood Place serves up some politics with their pancakes

Colleen Hobson, executive director of Saanich Neighbourhood Place, said the event had two purposes.

“One, we want candidates to be more informed about what is going with young families,” Hobson said. “The other thing is we want young families to understand the importance of municipal in their everyday lives.”

So why did Neighbourhood Place simply not follow a more traditional format? Hobson said it had to be informal. “You have to bring them [families] food to get them into the door,” she said, adding some candidates were really looking forward to meeting voters in a more informal setting.

This setting is precisely what appealed to Sophie Verrier, one of more than 200 would-be voters, who came with her husband and two children, and said did so because she wanted to meet candidates in person.

“I have young kids, and they are making important decisions for us on our behalf,” she said, adding she has been trying to follow the election campaign as best as she can through traditional and social media.

“But we want to meet them directly as well,” she said, of the candidates. “You can get a better sense what kind of person they are, how much commitment they will be putting towards this.”

In fact, Sunday’s event was the first all-candidates event that she has been able to attend in person.