Falaise Community Association directors Stuart Macpherson, Bob Lucy, and Mac Nanton would like to see a wall along the eastern edge of Highway 17 to screen out highway noise. Wolf Depner/News Staff

Saanich neighbourhood wants province to muffle out highway noise

Saanich’s smallest community association calls for a wall of some 800 metres along Highway 17

A Saanich community association the provincial government to build a wall to screen out traffic noise.

Mac Nanton, a director with the Falaise Community Association, said traffic along Highway 17 has diminished quality of life and property values in the neighbourhood home to some 175 families. On the map, Saanich’s smallest community association represents an area that resembles an ‘L’ tucked inside the Broadmead Area Residents Association (BARA).

Its western border runs on the northbound side of the highway, while Royal Oak Drive marks its southern border. In the north, it ends just before Elk / Beaver Lake.

Plans call for the wall to run for about 800 metres along the eastern side of the highway, north of where it intersects Royal Oak Drive.

While the highway offers great access to the airport, ferries and downtown, the “very significant increase” in traffic noise is affecting the community, said Nanton, in calling for the wall.

Nanton said the community established itself in 1957 when the highway just had two lanes and well before the provincial government constructed the Royal Oak Interchange.

The highway now features four lanes and traffic volumes at the intersection with Royal Oak have more than doubled since the construction of the Royal Oak Interchange in 1970, increasing from 27,000 vehicles per day then to 58,000 per day in 2016.

When the province built the highway, it lacked a noise policy for new and upgraded highways. Such a policy did not come into effect until 1993, so decades after the establishment of the community and the expansion of the highway, said Stuart Macpherson, another director with the community association.

Members had first raised the issue with local MLA Lana Popham, when she was the guest speaker during the association’s annual meeting in November, said Bob Lucy, a community association director. According to Lucy, Popham has already had some preliminary discussions with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, which she plans to pick up after the end of the current legislative sessions. Plans also call for a neighbourhood meeting.

While it is far too early to make any definitive statements about any future wall, Lucy suggests the wall would reach anywhere between three to five metres in height with an estimated cost of anywhere between $1 and $1.5 million.

So who should pay for the wall? The community association has some good news for Mexico, because Lucy suggested it should be the provincial government.

Previous story
Massive pipeline protest march scheduled for Thursday night in Victoria
Next story
Second marijuana dispensary to open up on Chilliwack First Nation reserve

Just Posted

Saanich neighbourhood wants province to muffle out highway noise

Saanich’s smallest community association calls for a wall of some 800 metres along Highway 17

Local business owner vies for Victoria mayoral seat

Gary Beyer intent on making sure city grows with fiscal responsibility in mind

Cycling series puts riders to the test

Races take place in Victoria, Metchosin this weekend

Human bones found on Cadboro Bay construction site

Construction halted on property near where other First Nations ancestoral remains have been found

Early morning fight sends two men to hospital

Police were called to a stabbing after a fight began outside a downtown Victoria nightclub on Tuesday morning

Trans Mountain pipeline: The economics of oil

Billions of dollar at stake in fate of Kinder Morgan project

Vancouver Island oil spill response stations back on track

Project has been on hold due to Trans Mountain pipeline dispute

BC High school track championships keep coming back to Langley

There will be 2,400 athletes, 400 coaches, and countless supporters in Langley this weekend.

Consumers confused: Study says reform best-before labels to reduce food waste

National Zero Waste Council says consumers are confused about what best-before

Second marijuana dispensary to open up on Chilliwack First Nation reserve

Health Canada says they are illegal and both are close to residential neighbourhoods

MP asks if Prime Minister ‘smokes pot’ after $4.5B pipeline purchase

Weed gibe works into Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Nathan Cullen debate with Justin Trudeau

Groups wants Saanich to improve rural roads

A group of Saanich residents calling themselves Livable Road for Rural Saanich… Continue reading

Suspected biter of Comox Valley cab driver’s finger to appear in court tomorrow

Peter Valdal was charged with aggravated assault on April 28

1 year later, still no charges in B.C. chicken abuse case

Vancouver Humane Society calls on Attorney General to take action

Most Read