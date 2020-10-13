New Democrat Zeb King, BC Green Adam Olsen and Liberal Stephen Roberts will have a busy day on Oct. 15 when they will participate in at least two all-candidates’ forums, starting with an afternoon forum hosted by the Peninsula Chamber of Commerce, then followed by an evening forum hosted North Saanich Residents Association. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Saanich North and the Islands candidates can expect ‘surprise’ questions during forum

North Saanich Residents Association hosts forum Oct. 15 at Saanich Peninsula Presbyterian Church

The three local candidates running in the upcoming provincial election can expect “surprise” questions in an all-candidates forum scheduled for Oct. 15.

Paige Gibson, vice-president of the North Saanich Residents Association (NSRA), made that promise in announcing the all-candidates meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Saanich Peninsula Presbyterian Church on East Saanich Road.

RELATED: Three names on final election ballot for Saanich North and the Islands

RELATED:Long-time Central Saanich councillor named NDP candidate for Saanich North and the Islands

RELATED:Stephen Roberts returns for a third run for BC Liberals in Saanich North and the Islands

RELATED: Citing stability, B.C. Premier calls snap election for Oct. 24

Incumbent Adam Olsen running for the BC Greens, Stephen Roberts running for the BC Liberals and Zeb King running for the New Democrats will answer questions, which the association will have drawn from its members in advance, with no live questions from the floor.

“Candidates will have the opportunity to answer three questions provided to them in advance, and the rest will be ‘surprise’ questions,” Gibson added.

Gibson said the event will limit the audience’s size to 50 pre-registered association members. Media will be able to follow from a special section in the church, and other interested parties can follow a live-stream.

John Kafka, NSRA’s president, will moderate.

NSRA’s debate will be the second election forum on Oct. 25 as the Peninsula Chamber of Commerce will host a virtual forum earlier that day from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

BC politicsBC Votes 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Central Park meet-and-greet focuses on homelessness
Next story
UVic cosmologist in ranks with Nobel Prize winners

Just Posted

Man arrested after pointing replica firearm at another person

VicPD recommending several charges for man with replica firearm

West Shore RCMP and police dogs chase down two break and enter suspects

Two men have been arrested on charges of break and enter, theft and flight from police

Winds leave thousands in Greater Victoria without power

Outages across the region impacting residents

Central Park meet-and-greet focuses on homelessness

Over a dozen Victoria-Beacon Hill residents showed up to discuss homelessness with candidates

Colwood Corners construction creates coming road closures

Work involves frontage improvements, underground servicing for water, hydro and communications

Leaders of B.C.’s three main political parties to take part in televised debate

Political experts say debate could be one of few events where voters get a chance to truly assess leaders

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Oct. 7

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Grand Forks RCMP break up weekend rock concert, recommend criminal charges

The Kelowna band “Scrapes” said they were on stage when RCMP told the accused to break up the party

Mount Washington receives early blast of snow

The resort is set to open on Dec. 4

Immigration lottery opens for people hoping to bring grandparents, parents to Canada

Family reunification lottery was suspended and then reinstated

B.C. Liberals promise to ban elections in a provincial emergency

Andrew Wilkinson rolls out party platform before debate

Actor Jon Cryer turns to B.C. ring-finder to search for lost wedding band

Cryer turned to a company called the Ring Finders

B.C. New Democrats promise renter’s rebate, rent freeze as parties ready for debate

The plan also includes making a cap on rent increases permanent

Liberal candidate apologizes for comments made about NDP politician in viral video

Jane Thornthwaite said she’s sorry for commenting on Bowinn Ma’s looks during roast for a retiring politician

Most Read