Saanich offers free saplings to encourage residents to spruce up for National Tree Day

Giveaway to take place Sept. 21 in Glanford Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The District of Saanich will give away more than 150 trees on Sept. 21 to help residents celebrate National Tree Day. (Needpix)

The District of Saanich invites residents to branch out and swing by Glanford Park on Sept. 21 for a free tree giveaway in honour of upcoming National Tree Day.

On Monday, municipal staff will set up in Glanford Park off Kenneth Street – near the Horseshoe Club of Victoria – to give away more than 150 seedlings to encourage residents to celebrate National Tree Day on Sept. 23 by growing Saanich’s urban forest. People can choose from 50 Garry oaks, 50 Sitka spruce, 50 Western Red cedar or 25 Douglas fir trees.

To collect a free tree, residents are asked to register online prior to the event so they can select their preferred species, said Kelsie McLeod, communications manager for the district. Trees can then be picked up in the Glanford Park parking lot between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Monday.

(Photo via the District of Saanich)

To protect attendees, COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place – drivers will be asked to follow a one-way route around the lot and remain in their vehicles while a staff member hands over the pre-ordered trees which will come with a one-gallon pot for easy planting. A separate table will be set up for those stopping by on foot, by bike or any other mode of transportation.

The free trees are meant to be planted on private property. For help selecting the right species and the best place to plant it, visit the Partnership Tree Planting Program page at saanich.ca.

