Modular housing not unlike this rendering of a 46-unit supportive housing project slated for Chilliwack could be becoming to Saanich after it has offered land near Municipal Hall. (Submitted)

Saanich offers land for housing for the homeless

Unclear many units of supportive housing the province will build in Saanich

The municipality of Saanich is offering land near Municipal Hall for BC Housing to build modular supportive for those experiencing, or at risk of homelessness.

It is not clear how many units of supportive housing the province might grant on the site near Saanich Fire Hall No. 1 on Vernon Avenue.

RELATED: BC Housing offers help for Saanich supportive housing

Mayor Richard Atwell said he brought the motion to council June 21, offering up land the municipality owns for supportive housing.

“We are hopeful that by providing this land, we’re moving in the right direction to secure housing and satisfy some of the need for housing in this region,” Atwell said.

RELATED: West Shore RCMP block entrance to Goldstream Park, expected to evict all campers Thursday morning

Paul Thorkelsson, Saanich chief administrative officer, added staff and [council] remain committed to a “compassionate and dignified approach to providing support for people experiencing homelessness in our community.”

Provincial officials are currently evaluating the site and expect surveying work to be completed soon.

RELATED: Woman arrested as Saanich Police tape off Hwy 17 tent city

Thursday’s announcement comes exactly one week after Saanich Police forced the closure of the homeless camp in Regina Park following a court ruling and at least two months after the municipality received an offer of support from the province under its supportive housing project.

Some of the camp’s residents landed in Goldstream Park, where they found themselves in a stand-off with West Shore RCMP, following their expulsion from Saanich Tuesday.

RELATED: Victoria’s roving tent city moves to Goldstream campground

In a release, the municipality of Saanich said it will continue to work on the land offer with the provincial government, exploring options for social housing and other solutions.

“Saanich is not in a position to fund or develop new housing solutions on its own,” the release said.

Temporary overnight sheltering from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. is also available in 102 Saanich parks, with some restrictions, for people experiencing homelessness.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
The Victoria International Wine Festival is back!

Just Posted

Police ready to evict tent city campers from Goldstream Park

Officers expected to begin moving in on campsite area at 11 a.m. Thursday morning

Saanich offers land for housing for the homeless

Unclear many units of supportive housing the province will build in Saanich

MISSING: 26-year od Victoria man Gregory Partington

Partington was last see on September 19

Rain and high winds to hit Vancouver Island this afternoon

Thursday and Friday to see downpour of 20 to 50mm and high winds on Vancouver Island

The Victoria International Wine Festival is back!

People can attend Sept. 20-21 at the Parkside Hotel and Spa

VIDEO: B.C. deer struggles with life-preserver caught in antlers

Campbell River resident captures entangled deer on camera

Around the BCHL – Trail Smoke Eater grad to captain NCAA Michigan Tech Huskies

Around the BCHL is a regular look at the BCHL and goings-on throughout the junior A world.

Thieves escape after man claims his wife is giving birth

RCMP searching for suspects in brazen daytime break in

Rural Canada Post carriers could see 25-per-cent pay hike: spokesman

An arbitrator has released a ruling in a long-standing pay equity dispute at Canada Post

Seventh day of searching for missing plane between Edmonton and Chilliwack

Search efforts are concentrated along the Highway 5 corridor between Valemount and Kamloops

Freeland brings optimism back to NAFTA talks

NAFTA talks resume in Washington

BC Children’s Hospital warns of possible PayPal fraud

Recipients are asked to forward the emails to PayPal

Still too many B.C. seniors in care facilities, or at home on drugs

Seniors Advocate watching use of antipsychotics, opioids

Officials: 3 killed in shooting at Maryland Rite Aid centre

FBI described the Aberdeen incident as an ‘active shooter situation’

Most Read