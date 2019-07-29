Saanich now officially owns this 2.2-hectare parcel of land between Kings Road and Haultain Street. But the municipality also made it clear that it plans to re-sell portions of it, if cannot raise $2.75 million to help offset purchase cost. Google Images

Saanich officially owns ‘Kings Park’ but may not keep all of it in the future

Saanich purchased the lot with an area of 2.2 hectares for $5.5 million

Saanich now officially owns a piece of land that it plans to convert into a park, but it is not clear yet if the municipality will keep all of it as it looks for ways to raise money to help offset the purchase cost.

The municipality now officially owns Kings Park, the unofficial name of land between between Kings Road and Haultain Street once deemed surplus by BC Hydro, which it had owned since 1958.

Saanich purchased the lot with an area of 2.2 hectares for $5.5 million with an eye towards developing a park, with the proviso that the municipality has yet to announce its formal plans. It instead speaks of the park’s purchase as “an effort to respond to the needs of the community and capitalize on future opportunities” without specifically identifying the “needs” and “future opportunities.”

But this purchase has always come with a catch. Saanich said that it will sell portions of the lot, if it cannot raise $2.75 million, a point the municipality confirmed in its press release announcing the development.

“If [council] is unable to raise funds to offset the incurred debt, Saanich intends to dispose of a portion of the property to recuperate some of the cost,” it reads.

Saanich financed the initial purchase through borrowing $4 million and tapping into reserve funds for $1.5 million.

RELATED: Saanich in agreement to purchase Kings Road land for $5.5 million

RELATED: Saanich community group welcomes purchase of Kings Park lands

The purchase of the lot came after lobbying from area residents among other parties. Acting mayor Karen Harper said council heard from residents that the lot is crucial part of their community. “We are thrilled to be able to respond to these needs,” she said. “Work is now underway to develop a fundraising process to cover a portion of the purchase cost, in order to remain fiscally responsible.”

That work will happens through a mayor’s standing committee that consists out of three community members and three members of council. The committee’s terms of reference include the development and implementation of a fundraising action; the coordination of fundraising efforts with other community groups and stakeholders, and offering recommendations about financial contributions from other local governments. Saanich, in other words, plans to feel out other municipalities and the Capital Regional District (CRD) to help pay the bill.

Grumpy Taxpayer$ of Greater Victoria previously praised Saanich’s purchase of the land and called the creation of regional park a “realistic option.” But the group also expressed doubts about the willingness of taxpayers in other municipalities to help out.

RELATED: Grumpy Taxpayer$ praise Saanich plan to purchase surplus BC Hydro land

“Asking Oak Bay and the City of Victoria for tax dollars will be a non-starter with its residents,” said Bruce Kennedy of the group.

The municipality promises more information about how the public can contribute to the purchase of the land in coming months.

Saanich’s announcement marks a major turning point in the history of the property, but also for the municipality, which sees urban parks as a crucial component of plans to increase residential density.

“This is a neighbourhood in Saanich that’s growing, and it’s important that we protect this valuable piece of green space for the community to enjoy for generations to come,” said Coun. Ned Taylor.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com

Previous story
West Shore high school teacher elects for new role this summer
Next story
Richter Mountain wildfire in Similkameen now held

Just Posted

Greater Victoria Crossing Guard Association faces funding shortage after taking over in 2018

Victoria crossing guards request more funds from City of Victoria

Bike paramedics proves successful in Victoria’s downtown: says health services

Numbers show initiative reduces need for ambulance transport

Rise in Crime Severity Index points to strained police force: VicPD chief

Crime Severity Index up 5.15 points between 2017 and 2018 for Victoria, Esquimalt

BC Transit aims to have all-electric bus fleet by 2040

Greater Victoria will see the province’s first 10 electric buses by 2021

Saanich councillor mourns death of brother who piloted float plane that crashed last week

‘It was fitting my dad’s former squadron did the rescue,’ says sister

UPDATE: ‘Thorough, exhaustive’ search of York Landing yields no signs of B.C. fugitives

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run for seven days

VIDEO: Some of the salmon trapped at Big Bar slide heading to lab for conservation project

Sockeye to be transported to Chilliwack in oxygenated holding tanks for a pilot enhancement project

Western Family smoked salmon nuggets recalled due to possible presence of dangerous bacteria

The nuggets were sold in B.C., Alberta and possibly nationally and can cause extreme illness

SPCA gives warning after husky ‘nearly dies’ from THC overdose

Bear has recovered but cannabis can be very toxic to animals

Man allegedly sets fire to South Okanagan RCMP detachment with officers inside

An Osoyoos man is charged with arson following a fire at the Osoyoos RCMP detachment July 25.

Pilot was among victims in float plane crash near Port Hardy, sister confirms

Al McBain’s sister found out Sunday after returning from a camping trip

B.C. murder suspect’s father reveals details of troubled life in book

Alan Schmegelsky, the father of 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky, sent a book to reporters this week titled ‘Red Flagged’

‘Very much on edge:’ Manitoba Indigenous chief talks about search for B.C. murder suspects

Twp people matching the description of Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod were spotted near the York Landing dump

Cougar not a fan of Metallica, B.C. woman discovers

Tune from playlist clears the path while walking her dog on a logging road

Most Read