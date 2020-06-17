Saanich opens drive-thru for property tax payment drop off

The new drive-thru property tax payment drop-off is located outside Saanich Municipal Hall. (District of Saanich/Twitter)

Saanich residents can pay their property taxes at a drive-thru.

On June 15, the District unveiled the new, fast-food style tax-payment option for 2020. The property tax drive-thru is located in the upper parking lot outside the Saanich Municipal Hall and is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, said spokesperson Megan Catalano.

Property tax notices were mailed out in early June and along with information about payment options and late penalty dates which were adjusted due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

As municipal hall has been closed to the public since mid-March, residents are not be permitted to pay their 2020 property taxes in person. Instead, the District has outlined a number of safe options for making tax payments – including the new secure drive-thru drop-off.

Karan Yadav, a security guard with Footprints Security, was assigned to run the drive-thru on June 15. He saw more than 20 residents come by to pay their taxes at the drive-thru since it opened that morning.

Only cheques are accepted at the drive-thru; those who need to pay with cash must choose another payment method available including online banking, mortgage companies, mail and a 24/7 secure mail slot at municipal hall.

The deadline for property tax payments and homeowner grant applications is still July 2 but Saanich has adjusted the penalties for late payments to accommodate those who are unable to pay on time.

For most residential and farm properties, payments received after July 31 will be charged a three per cent penalty fee and an additional seven per cent fee will be applied to tax-payments received after Sept. 30. Business and industrial property taxes paid after Sept. 30 will be charged a fee of seven per cent and an extra three per cent fee will be applied to taxes paid after Nov. 30.

Residents in need of assistance can call 250-475-5454 or email propertytax@saanich.ca.

