Saanich pedestrian taken to hospital after alleged assault by taxi driver

A taxi driver was arrested for allegedly assaulting a pedestrian outside the Tillicum Shopping Centre on Tuesday afternoon.

Saanich police responded to a call regarding “an assault in progress” just after 4 p.m. on Feb. 5, explained Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer.

“It is believed that the pedestrian was about to enter a crosswalk when a taxi driver suddenly turned in front of him,” Anastasiades noted.

Police say the pedestrian then yelled at the taxi driver who stopped his car, got out and began yelling back. After some arguing, the situation “escalated up to the driver pushing the pedestrian to the ground.”

When officers arrived, they were able to locate and speak with both the driver and the pedestrian.

Paramedics took the victim to the hospital with minor injuries.

After being arrested at the scene, the driver was released on a promise to appear in court in March.

Police are continuing to investigate, Anastasiades said, and anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321.

