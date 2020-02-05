(Black Press Media File Photo)

Saanich pedestrian taken to hospital after alleged assault by taxi driver

Police arrested the driver outside Tillicum Centre

A taxi driver was arrested for allegedly assaulting a pedestrian outside the Tillicum Shopping Centre on Tuesday afternoon.

Saanich police responded to a call regarding “an assault in progress” just after 4 p.m. on Feb. 5, explained Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer.

“It is believed that the pedestrian was about to enter a crosswalk when a taxi driver suddenly turned in front of him,” Anastasiades noted.

Police say the pedestrian then yelled at the taxi driver who stopped his car, got out and began yelling back. After some arguing, the situation “escalated up to the driver pushing the pedestrian to the ground.”

READ ALSO: Taxi companies ask B.C. court to stay ride-hailing approval pending judicial review

When officers arrived, they were able to locate and speak with both the driver and the pedestrian.

Paramedics took the victim to the hospital with minor injuries.

After being arrested at the scene, the driver was released on a promise to appear in court in March.

Police are continuing to investigate, Anastasiades said, and anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Airbnb restricts young people from renting after slew of deadly house parties
Next story
PHOTOS: Driver performs risky maneuver to pass B.C. snowplows, sparking warning

Just Posted

Half of Victoria city councillors live outside of the municipality

Four councillors live in Esquimalt, Saanich rather than Victoria

Sooke rallies to show its support in the wake of tragic deaths

Fund raising efforts, scholarships and meal trains have all been launched

Saanich pedestrian taken to hospital after alleged assault by taxi driver

Police arrested the driver outside Tillicum Centre

Shamrocks legend ‘Whitey’ Severson dies at 91

Lacrosse legend was one half of ‘the Gold Dust Twins’

Police watchdog concludes VicPD officer not at fault in high-speed four-car collision

One man was seriously injured as a result of the Aug. 24 collision

VIDEO: Airbnb restricts young people from renting after slew of deadly house parties

People under 25 years old will be restricted from renting full houses, independent suites

POLL: What is the most frustrating intersection in Greater Victoria?

Getting around Greater Victoria can be frustrating on the best of days.… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Feb. 4

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Eleven years later, Chilliwack man still suffers from men’s hockey league hit

Already prone to concussions, Shielan Laing’s life was forever altered by a cross-check to the head.

PHOTOS: Driver performs risky maneuver to pass B.C. snowplows, sparking warning

The incident was spotted on Highway 19 in Campbell River

Not Guilty: Split Senate acquits Trump of impeachment

Only Mitt Romney of Utah, the party’s defeated 2012 presidential nominee, broke with the GOP

Two killed in head-on crash north of Barriere

Highway 5 closed in both directions

Fire rips through housing complex in Cowichan Valley

No injuries reported

Crosswinds hold up chartered flight taking Canadians from Wuhan

Ottawa says 373 people have asked for help to leave the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak

Most Read