St. Paul’s United Church in Sidney will host an all-candidates forum Oct. 3 dedicated to the environment as part of a national campaign. Two election-related events will also take place Oct. 2 (Black Press File).

Saanich Peninsula braces for a bevy of election debates

Three debates in two days await political observers on the Peninsula

Political junkies on the Saanich Peninsula should prepare themselves for a busy 48 hours with at three scheduled election forums.

It all starts Wednesday, Oct. 2, when the Saanich Peninsula Chamber of Commerce hosts a luncheon with the five candidates running for office in Saanich Gulf-Islands. The ticketed event runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Sidney’s Mary Winspear Centre at $55 plus GST for chamber members, $65 plus GST for non-members.

“This speed dating style lunch will give you the chance to meet the candidates face to face and ask your questions,” reads a chamber release.

The focus then shifts to Stelly’s Secondary School, which hosts an all-candidates forum with the Central Saanich Community Association. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the forum itself running from 7 to 9 p.m.

Candidates then gather again in Sidney on Thursday evening, when St. Paul’s United Church hosts one of 100 Debates on the Environment starting at 6:30 p.m.

GreenPAC, a “non-partisan, non-profit organization working to elect and support environmental leaders of all major parties running for office,” and Équiterre, a Quebec-based non-profit, are coordinating the project, which describes itself as a “strictly non-partisan initiative focused on bringing voters together at the riding level to hear candidates’ best policy proposals for the environment.”

All five major candidates running in the riding — incumbent Green MP Elizabeth May and that party’s leader, Liberal Ryan Windsor, Conservative David Busch, New Democratic Sabina Singh and People’s Party of Canada candidate Ron Broda — are set to attend all three events.

