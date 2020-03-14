The Peninsula Chamber of Commerce has suspended networking, meetings and programming events because of COVID-19, including a scheduled breakfast with all three Saanich Peninsula mayors. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich Peninsula Chamber of Commerce warns of economic consequences from COVID-19

Chamber suspends networking, meetings and programming events for foreseeable future

A local business leader says it remains to be seen how COVID-19 will impact the business community on the Saanich Peninsula but she does not think that it will help, especially on the retail side.

“Sales are down,” said Denny Warner, executive director of the Saanich Peninsula Chamber of Commerce. “It has just been a challenge for the last little while.”

She made this comment in an interview after the chamber issued an appeal to members for help in developing a list of resources to be shared throughout the community of all the businesses that offer delivery of products or services.

“It’s a difficult time for businesses right now in Sidney, and so we thought we could help by starting a resource that we could keep sharing with people so that you would know what you had access to if you were at home,” Warner said.

RELATED: ‘Social distancing’ ramps up as COVID-19 spreads and economic toll mounts

While it is not clear how many people in the region currently find themselves in this situation, new cases of COVID-19 continue to appear. Health officials are asking individuals to stay home if they have cold and flu symptoms. Health officials are also asking individuals to avoid large crowds — the sort of crowds that drive local tourist attractions, including the Sidney Thursday Market or global destinations like Butchart Gardens, which also receives a lot of business through the cruise ship industry set to start this April, but already suffering from cancellations.

Princess Cruises recently announced a 60-day pause to global ship operations in the wake of COVID-19, cancelling four Victoria stops.

RELATED: Princess Cruises pauses global operations, cancels four Victoria calls

“I just don’t know how much travel will be happening, at least for the spring, anyway,” Warner said. “We will have to see what happens beyond that, but I think it is going to be a quiet spring in some of these areas.”

She said earlier that the local business community will have to launch a concentrated effort to encourage more local tourism in the expected absence of foreign visitors.

Part of the problem facing the local business community is the fast-changing nature of information about COVID-19 and its broader effects. “There is so much that is unknown about how it is going to impact people,” she said.

This said, it is already impacting the area, including the chamber itself.

“I don’t know about you, but our inbox is full of emails from people who are cancelling events, and who are either in enforced or self-imposed isolation at home,” she said.

The chamber also announced Thursday afternoon that it has suspended all networking, meetings and programming events, while keeping its office staffed. These suspensions impact, among other events, breakfast with the three Saanich Peninsula mayors scheduled for Friday, April 3. Whenever possible, the chamber plans to host meetings by phone or web conferencing.

Warner said the chamber is currently investigating ways to hold its annual general meeting without bringing people together, while still fulfilling its bylaws.

The chamber also issued an appeal to reduce the spread of COVID-19. “Keep your customers and clients safe by keeping your workspaces sanitized,” it reads. “Continue to support local businesses, as for many, their survival depends on you during this uncertain time.”

Ultimately, Warner hopes that the public doesn’t get too caught up in fear. “I just would hate for there to be some businesses that would go under, just because people were too afraid to take their usual precautions.”

In the past, Peninsula residents have shown themselves to be supportive, she said earlier. “I feel like on the Peninsula, we are kind of more interested in helping each other,” she explained. “So I feel like there will be enough people, who don’t get too stuck in fear, and will still be going out to support their local store, their local retailers, their local restaurant.”

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC Ferries cuts back service, closes Pacific Buffet to avoid spread of illness
Next story
Victoria council candidate calls for postponement of byelection amidst COVID-19 concerns

Just Posted

Salvation Army officially opens Langford location

The Connection Point Church and Resource Centre opened March 7

Saanich sets date for unrelated occupancy public hearing

Hearing to take place at municipal hall on Saturday, March 28

Victoria ticket wins $93,000 Lotto Max draw

Jackpot from March 13 draw carried over, Victoria ticket wins second prize

Victoria council candidate calls for postponement of byelection amidst COVID-19 concerns

Stephen Andrew says April 4 byelection should be postponed

BC Ferries cuts back service, closes Pacific Buffet to avoid spread of illness

Sailings to still run on odd hours as usual

Nine more cases of COVID-19 in B.C., bringing total to 73

Nine more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. announced Saturday, bringing total to 73

Here’s what’s cancelled in Greater Victoria due to coronavirus pandemic

An updated list of Greater Victoria events cancelled, postponed

Whistler Blackcomb to suspend operations for a week due to COVID-19 pandemic

Village of Pemberton confirms two local cases of coronavirus

Kijiji bans listings for toilet paper, disinfectant wipes, and other coronavirus-related items

Action comes as a response to people profiting off the COVID-19 pandemic

Not COVID-19: Here’s a look at what else happened this week in B.C.

A million-dollar coffee run, a costly pet scam, road rage caught on video and more

Vancouver Island man refusing to move bylaw-defying tiny home from his property

Cowichan Valley Regional Disrict gives Vic Tyler until March 15 to remove Cowichan riverfront home

Jury selection in B.C. Supreme Court postponed over coronavirus concerns

Meanwhile, provincial court remains open but a contingency plan is in place

VIDEO: Vancouver Island home destroyed by fire

Second structure saved

COVID-19: Return home while you can, Ottawa tells Canadians travelling abroad

Poland is suspending all international flights and trains on Sunday, for example

Most Read