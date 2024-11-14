Saanich Peninsula chiefs make historic call for herring moratorium

‘The government needs to recognize who the real chiefs are in our territory’: Tsawout Nation hereditary chief

Hereditary chief Paul Sam Sr. (Telaxten) of the Tsartlip Nation signed a declaration, co-endorsed by four Saanich Peninsula First Nations, calling for a complete moratorium on this year’s herring fishery. The event took place on the morning of Nov. 13 at Sidney’s Tulista Park.

1 / 1 Hereditary chief Paul Sam Sr. (Telaxten) of the Tsartlip Nation signed a declaration, co-endorsed by four Saanich Peninsula First Nations, calling for a complete moratorium on this year’s herring fishery. The event took place on the morning of Nov. 13 at Sidney’s Tulista Park. Advertisement

"Our territory has been undermined by the creation of… the Indian Act,” said hereditary chief Eric Pelkey (WICKINEM) of the Tsawout Nation. “We now claim our territories back on behalf of the Saanich people.”

These were the first words spoken by Pelkey during a declaration as the hereditary chiefs of four Saanich Peninsula First Nations gathered on the morning of Nov. 13 in Sidney’s Tulista Park. For the first time in 40 years, they united to call for a complete moratorium on this year’s herring fishery.

Their statement followed Fisheries and Oceans Canada’s (DFO) recent release of the 2024-2025 Special Use and Food & Bait Herring Fishing Plans, published less than a month ago. The plan permits commercial fishers to harvest up to 6,994 tons of herring in the Strait of Georgia and Prince Rupert between Nov. 24 and Feb. 12.

The chiefs argued that suspending this year’s fisheries is essential to rebuilding South Island herring populations, which were decimated by commercial fishing in the 1970s, according to Pelkey.

“We saw it gradually decreasing over the years,” he said. “I remember fishing herrings, in the '70s, in the Saanich Inlet… but it's not there anymore.”

The chiefs also noted that this declaration serves as a renewed commitment by the Peninsula’s First Nations to protect their millennia-old cultural practices and stewardship of their traditional lands, without interference from the federal government.

“The government… needs to recognize who the real chiefs are in our territory and recognize our traditional way of governing,” said Pelkey. “The authority that we hold is from times immemorial, passed on for thousands of years, that now comes down to us.”

“[The government] never consulted us,” added hereditary chief Vernon Jack (Xalate) of the Tseycum Nation. “They've got to sit down and consult with us on all issues. It's about time.”

“We can't be controlled by Indian Affairs all the time by our white government.”

Proud of the historic collaboration, Jack emphasized the symbolic importance of the event in reaffirming the region’s Indigenous heritage.

“It’s a happy day today,” he said. “Our elders that left us [would be] happy that we’re doing something for our people, especially the youth. We have to teach our youth what this really means.

“[I’m] proud of who we are, that's why I'm not afraid to say anything. We have to protect [our ancestor’s] legacy.

In the days preceding their declaration, Pelkey noted that the federal government had taken notice of their demand, with DFO reaching out to him.

“They're starting to notice that there is an uprising, not only amongst First Nation people, but the residents in the Gulf Islands now have been demanding the closure of the herring fisheries,” he said.

The hereditary leaders are now urging elected chiefs of their respective nations to follow suit and support the call for a moratorium.

More than a fish

The herring, a small silvery forage fish, has long been crucial for B.C.’s coastal First Nations, explained Pelkey.

“Our people have lived on herrings for thousands of years and it's a food that's always been available for us right through the winter [and] spring,” he said. “Herrings were a staple food on our tables to feed all of our visitors. Now, we don't see it anymore and our people really miss it. It’s another thing lost to our people.”

This fatty fish, Pelkey highlighted, also offers numerous health benefits, including being a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids and essential oils, which his people have relied on for their health.

Beyond their dietary importance, herrings have also played a vital role in the social development of the Salish Sea Nations.

“Our people used to smoke them and trade up and down the coast,” Pelkey said. “They used to dry them and make necklaces of herring. They'd… walk around wearing the necklaces and people would come forward and buy them. It was a real delicacy.”

Emerging tensions

During the announcement, Pelkey used the opportunity to expose increasingly strained relations between the Peninsula Nations and the federal government.

The Saanich people had been collaborating with Parks Canada and residents of Sidney Island on a long-term restoration plan to eliminate the invasive fallow deer population that had damaged the island’s undergrowth and driven out the traditional black-tail deer.

After years of effort, Parks Canada halted the project, leading the Saanich people to feel that their trust had been “betrayed,” explained Pelkey.

“We ask the government of Canada to restore that project… so that we can, once again, enjoy the medicines plants and the black-tail deer that used to thrive on that island.”