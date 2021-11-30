Saanich Peninsula Community Foundation encourages residents to donate time, money on Giving Tuesday

Donations up to $10,000 to be matched by Beacon Law Centre until Dec. 31

Del Elgersma of Beacon Law Centre and his partner Lianne Macdonald are challenging the community to donate to the Saanich Peninsula Community Foundation by matching donations up to $10,000. (Black Press Media file photo)

A local non-profit is encouraging residents to give time or money to others on Tuesday, Nov. 30, while a local business plans to match donations of up to $10,000.

The Saanich Peninsula Community Foundation (SPCF) is encouraging donations as part of Giving Tuesday.

The foundation said in a release that Giving Tuesday and the following season of giving offers residents a chance to make a significant contribution to community projects. The release said the foundation holds an endowment fund with proceeds funding community projects such as new youth programming, seniors centre equipment and park restoration among others that benefit Saanich Peninsula residents. The SPCF has supported about 100 different charitable projects since 1999.

The foundation says this year’s Giving Tuesday offers another reason to donate, namely the decision by Beacon Law Centre to match donations up to $10,000.

Partners Del Elgersma and Lianne Macdonald decided to challenge the community to donate to the SPCF because they believe in the value of a local community foundation and have seen first-hand the benefits that it brings to the Saanich Peninsula.

“The generosity of this matching challenge by the partners at Beacon Law will grow our capacity to build a more caring community right here on the Peninsula,” said Tim Maloney, SPCF’s president. “I am asking you to join us by giving what you can.”

Donations of any size to SPCF before Dec. 31 will be eligible for the $10,000 donor match challenge. Donations are possible online at sp-cf.ca or can be mailed to Saanich Peninsula Community Foundation, c/o 9768 Third Street, Sidney, V8L 3A4.

