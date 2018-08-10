Bev Elder of the Sidney Lions Food Bank stands by produce donated by Thrifty Foods. The food bank can collect more of it with their new refrigerated van. (Hugo Wong/News Staff)

Saanich Peninsula food bank needs donations

Summer shortage leaves food bank in a bind

The Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank is critically short of donations this time of year. According to Bev Elder, executive director, the slump happens every summer as people are away on holidays. However, she said the demand is still there. The food bank is seeking both food and personal hygiene items. In terms of food, donations of both hot and cold cereal, canned milk, canned meat, Kraft Dinner, dried soup/instant ramen, school snacks, helpers or sidekicks, and rice are needed. In terms of personal hygiene items, the food bank requires toilet paper, paper towels, deodorant, shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrusher, bar soap and body wash, and menstrual products. The food bank would also welcome school supplies as the community approaches back-to-school season.

Donations may be made to the Saanich Peninsula Food Bank at 9586 Fifth St., Sidney. For more information, call 250 655 0679 or splfb.com.

