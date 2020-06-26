Sidney’s Town Crier Kenny Podmore declares the week of June 29 through July 6 as Dr. Bonnie Henry and Frontline Workers Appreciation Week in the Saanich Peninsula. North Saanich Mayor Geoff Orr, Sidney Mayor Cliff McNeil-Smith and local MLA Adam Olsen joined Podmore in the declaration. (Town of Sidney/Submitted).

Saanich Peninsula honours provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and frontline workers

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Frontline Workers Appreciation Week runs June 29 to July 5

Sidney Mayor Cliff McNeil-Smith says a joint proclamation by the three Peninsula mayors is a way of saying thank you to provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and frontline workers.

Mayor Geoff Orr of North Saanich and Mayor Ryan Windsor of Central Saanich have joined McNeil-Smith in declaring June 29 through July 5 as Dr. Bonnie Henry and Frontline Workers Appreciation Week on the Saanich Peninsula.

“As you know, the idea and request for the proclamation came from [Sidney Town Crier] Kenny Podmore,” said McNeil-Smith. “Kenny has a huge heart for community spirit and a positive community spirit has helped us all through these challenges times. And given how connected we are on the Peninsula, the three mayors are pleased to do this proclamation together.”

McNeil-Smith said it is the sense of community that has kept people together and strong during the pandemic.

“Everybody should take great pride in flattening the curve. We want to thank Dr. Bonnie Henry for her great leadership and wisdom, her professional experience in public health and science. Equally important, she exemplifies her message to be kind, be calm and be safe.”

RELATED: Sidney’s Town Crier rings the bell for the food program serving vulnerable seniors

McNeil-Smith said the pandemic has become larger and is lasting longer than many could have imagined. “And her steadfast reassurance has been vital as we work through this together,” he said.

McNeil-Smith said he followed a lot of Henry’s daily press conferences during the height of the pandemic. “And her calm, when giving briefings and answering countless questions, day in and day out, helped foster a positive spirit and motivated us to make the difficult sacrifices that we have made as individuals, families, businesses and community organizations.”

The socio-economic effects of the pandemic on British Columbia and its citizens have been significant, said McNeil-Smith. “An enormous responsibility fell on Dr. Henry’s shoulders as the chief public health officer. It certainly fell on the provincial government as well … and kudos to the provincial government for allowing Dr. Henry to provide the guidance, to use her professional experience in public health and epidemiological science in order to give us the guidance that we had to take. “

Henry’s legacy lies not merely in her professional expertise and experience, but also her personified leadership and message. “It is what led us to action and action was required on part of each and every one of us in the province.”

It is not clear how many communities have made such proclamations, but McNeil-Smith notes that Canada Day falls within the proclaimed week, a deliberate choice.

“We wanted to celebrate our positive spirit during Canada Day,” he said in pointing to the upcoming virtual celebrations. “And yes, an invitation has been extended to Dr. Henry to do a brief walk-through with some us in the community. It won’t be publicized because we don’t want to encourage a crowd. But we also appreciate that she receives a large number of invitations from people who want to say thank-you.”

McNeil-Smith also notes the proclamation goes beyond Dr. Bonnie Henry. “The hearts that we put out everywhere in our community show our gratitude and say thank you to the health professionals, the first responders, the essential service workers, all of whom were on the front line during the most challenging period of the pandemic,” he said. “This proclamation says thank you again.”

A formal declaration ceremony took place on June 18 in front of Sidney’s Mary Winspear Centre with Podmore making the declaration. McNeil-Smith, Orr and local MLA Adam Olsen joined Podmore, each wearing a T-shirt paying tribute to Henry and frontline workers. All proceeds raised through the sales of the T-shirts featuring Henry’s public appeal to ‘Be Kind Be Calm Be Safe’ and a red heart paying tribute to frontline workers is going towards Beacon Community Services, specifically its Vulnerable Seniors Program supporting vulnerable and often forgotten seniors in the region, who live alone and who are fearful of leaving their houses during the pandemic.

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Sea lice outbreak in juvenile salmon prompts First Nations leaders to call for fish farm closures
Next story
Efforts by B.C. First Nations to keep COVID-19 rates low are working, says health officials

Just Posted

Victoria harbour authority, ferries at impasse over operating agreement

June 30 set to be final day for Victoria Harbour Ferry fleet

Sun, surf and splashing go hand-in-hand at Saanich beach

Residents cool off as warm weather reaches Hamsterly Beach

Woman arrested after downtown Victoria stabbing

Victim left with potentially life-threatening injuries

Saanich Peninsula honours provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and frontline workers

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Frontline Workers Appreciation Week runs June 29 to July 5

Claremont Secondary students make amends after hate symbol used at grad party

Families working with school administration, local rabbi, superintendent says

B.C. records 10 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

There have been 174 deaths due to COVID-19 since January in B.C.

POLL: Do you plan on travelling this summer?

Many Vancouver Island residents are packing their bags and checking ferry schedules… Continue reading

First ministers couldn’t agree on condemning systemic racism in declaration: PM

Talk is cheap and it’s time to do things about racism, says Doug Ford

B.C. cuts fees, not red tape for farmland home construction

Gravel roads get relief from fill dumping regulations

Air Canada, WestJet to drop physical distancing policies as air travel ticks up

Air Canada and WestJet conduct pre-boarding temperature checks and require masks on board

Canadians fail quiz on prominent BIPOC figures in history

Only 160 of 1,0000 respondents were able to pass a quiz on racialized Canadians

Sea lice outbreak in juvenile salmon prompts First Nations leaders to call for fish farm closures

Wild salmon have higher rates of the parasites when ocean fish farms are near, research shows

Kelowna officer at centre of punch-throwing arrest also faced 2018 complaint probe

Nathan Stroeder claims he filed a public complaint against Const. Siggy Pietrzak in 2018

Cannabis retailers call for change in B.C.’s legal sales regime

Online purchase and delivery monopoly exploited by black market in COVID-19 pandemic

Most Read