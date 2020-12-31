Island Health declared the COVID-19 outbreak at Saanich Peninsula Hospital officially over on Dec. 31. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

Island Health declared the COVID-19 outbreak at Saanich Peninsula Hospital officially over on Dec. 31. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

Saanich Peninsula Hospital outbreak declared over

The outbreak claimed four lives

The COVID-19 outbreak at Saanich Peninsula Hospital is officially over, Island Health confirmed Thursday.

The situation was first declared on Dec. 1 when five patients and one staff member tested positive for the virus. Since then, the total climbed to 22 people, four of whom died.

Throughout the month, Island Health said the infection was contained to the acute care areas of the hospital while other areas remained open.

This was the first and only COVID-19 outbreak at a Greater Victoria hospital so far.

On Dec. 31, the province announced 683 new cases of COVID-19, 11 of which are in the Island Health region. Province-wide, 17, 510 have been vaccinated so far.

READ ALSO: B.C. finished 2020 with 683 more COVID-19 cases, eight deaths

READ ALSO: 2020 headlines: A timeline of COVID-19 in Greater Victoria and across the nation

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

CoronavirusHospitalsIsland HealthSaanichSaanich Peninsula

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Family member charged with second-degree murder in Gibsons
Next story
Bring trees and empties to Oak Bay scouts and fire halls

Just Posted

Island Health declared the COVID-19 outbreak at Saanich Peninsula Hospital officially over on Dec. 31. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)
Saanich Peninsula Hospital outbreak declared over

The outbreak claimed four lives

A woman wearing a protective face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel)
2020 headlines: A timeline of COVID-19 in Greater Victoria and across the nation

From the first case in Canada to the first vaccine given in Greater Victoria

‘Maria’ the senior poodle will be looking for a new home if her owners don’t claim her by Jan. 4. (ROAM/Facebook)
‘Maria’ the Saanich poodle is likely seeking a new home

CRD waiting until Jan. 4 to hear back from owner

COVID-19 vaccinations for the general public on Vancouver Island are not expected anytime soon. (File photo)
Vaccines for general public on Vancouver Island not expected anytime soon

Island Health has received just 1,950 doses of vaccine so far

Victoria police officers arrested a man Dec. 30 after he was seen chasing someone down with a knife while riding his bicycle through traffic. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria police arrest bike-riding, knife-wielding man

Man was arrested at gunpoint at Blanshard and Johnson streets

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Dec. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. finished 2020 with 683 more COVID-19 cases, eight deaths

Increase shows ‘precarious situation’ for New Year

An online petition has been launched urging the province to extend the winter break by two weeks, as students prepare to return to classrooms Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (Black Press Media files)
COVID-19: Petition calls on B.C. to extend students’ winter break

Students are set to return to classrooms Monday, Jan. 4

Flames shot out of a window on the fourth floor of Lewis Apartments on Lewis Street Thursday afternoon. Several people were injured in the fire. (Robert Barron/Citizen)
Residents in shock as fire tears through apartment building in Duncan

Dozens of people milled about in a daze in front of Lewis… Continue reading

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
POLL: Are you expecting things to be better in 2021?

There may not be streams of confetti or champagne corks popping, but… Continue reading

Comox Valley Search and Rescue rescued a missing snowboarder from Mt. Washington on Dec. 31. File photo supplied
Comox Valley Search and Rescue finds missing snowboarder

Mt. Washington man had been caught in avalanche in ‘challenging terrain’

RCMP arrested a man on a Canada-wide warrant in Courtenay on Wednesday. file photo
Police arrest man on Canada-wide warrant in Courtenay

Corrections Canada had issued parole violation notice from Victoria the same day

A convince store owner hands OLG 649 and Lotto Max tickets at his store during the COVID-19 pandemic in Mississauga, Ont., on Monday, May 25, 2020. Premier Doug Ford’s government gives $500M loan to Ontario Lottery and Gaming. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
An unforgettable ending to 2020 for one Lotto 6/49 player after ticket wins $9M

Ticket purchased in West Vancouver matched all six numbers drawn for the $9.4-million jackpot

(Pixabay.com)
Olivia tops list – again – for B.C.’s most popular baby names in 2020

Liam and Oliver also remain popular choices for new babies in the province

Freshly picked blueberries are see at Emma Lea Farms in Ladner, B.C., on Monday July 21, 2014. British Columbia is contributing funds in response to a probe into whether blueberry producers in the United States are being unfairly harmed by what some say is an influx in berry imports, including from Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. helps fund blueberry farmers against U.S. trade commission investigation

Ravi Kahlon, B.C.’s minister for jobs and economic recovery, says the province is giving Ottawa about $80,000

Most Read