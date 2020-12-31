Saanich Peninsula Hospital outbreak declared over

Island Health declared the COVID-19 outbreak at Saanich Peninsula Hospital officially over on Dec. 31. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

The COVID-19 outbreak at Saanich Peninsula Hospital is officially over, Island Health confirmed Thursday.

The situation was first declared on Dec. 1 when five patients and one staff member tested positive for the virus. Since then, the total climbed to 22 people, four of whom died.

Throughout the month, Island Health said the infection was contained to the acute care areas of the hospital while other areas remained open.

This was the first and only COVID-19 outbreak at a Greater Victoria hospital so far.

On Dec. 31, the province announced 683 new cases of COVID-19, 11 of which are in the Island Health region. Province-wide, 17, 510 have been vaccinated so far.

