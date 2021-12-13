Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank to stay at current location in Iroquois Park for another five years

The Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank, here receiving a $5,000 donation from Western Forest Products last year, will stay at its current location near Tulista Park after Sidney council has approved another five-year lease with the organization. (Photo courtesy of Western Forest Products)

Sidney council has approved another five-year lease with the Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank to operate out of its current location near Sidney’s Iroquois Park across from Tulista Park.

The organization pays a nominal rent of $1, with Sidney, North Saanich and Central Saanich sharing maintenance and utility costs of approximately $9,600. Central Saanich picks up one-third of this cost and North Saanich contributes one-quarter, leaving a net annual cost for Sidney of about $4,000.

According to staff, the facility currently services an average of 350 households across the Peninsula per month through food hampers on top of its school breakfast and lunch program.

The food bank has also been reporting an increase in demand that has only grown since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lease runs from Jan. 1, 2022 to Dec. 31, 2026. Under the Community Charter, the municipality must give notice of its intention to lease lands or improvements for less than market value.

The announcement of Sidney’s renewal comes days before the start of the modified version of Peninsula Firefighters Christmas Food Drive. The campaign by Sidney Volunteer Fire Department, North Saanich Fire Department and Central Saanich Department collects food and cash for the food bank on Dec. 13 in various neighbourhoods around the Saanich Peninsula.

