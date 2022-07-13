Central Saanich, North Saanich and Sidney host an information session for would-be municipal council candidates at Greenglade Community Centre. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich Peninsula municipalities host joint information session for potential candidates

Session scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. July 14 at Greenglade Community Centre

Three municipalities and one information session for potential candidates in the upcoming municipal election.

That is the calculation behind a session in Sidney for candidates considering a run in the municipal election scheduled for Oct. 15.

The session, co-hosted by Central Saanich, North Saanich and Sidney, will take place July 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Greenglade Community Centre.

RELATED: All Saanich Peninsula voters eligible to cast ballots by mail in fall elections

Would-be candidates can learn about the responsibilities of sitting on municipal council with a panel of former elected officials and municipal officers set to share their experiences.

The candidate nomination period for the upcoming municipal election runs from Aug. 30 to Sept. 9.

Advance voting will take place on Oct. 5 and 12, while the general voting day is Oct. 15.

BC municipal electionMunicipal election

