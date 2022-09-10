The North Saanich Residents Association will hold an all-candidates forum Wednesday, Sept. 28 at Saanich Peninsula Presbyterian Church in the 9000-block of East Saanich Road as voters prepare to elect a new council on Oct. 15. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich Peninsula Presbyterian Church to hold all-candidates meeting in North Saanich

North Saanich Residents Association is holding event Sept. 28 starting at 7 p.m.

Candidates interested in running for local municipal councils and school boards can still file their nomination papers until 4 p.m. Sept. 9, but the first election forums are already appearing on the calendar.

The North Saanich Residents Association is holding a candidates’ meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at Saanich Peninsula Presbyterian Church in the 9000-block of East Saanich Road. Start time is 7 p.m.

RELATED: Municipal election nomination period starts Aug. 30

Advance voting will take place on Oct. 5 and 12, while the general voting day is Oct. 15.

Voter turnout in the last municipal and school trustee elections topped out at 36 per cent in the province, 48 per cent in Sidney, just under 43 per cent in North Saanich and just under 33 per cent in Central Saanich.

