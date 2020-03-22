Sidney closed all municipal playgrounds including Tulista Park Friday. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Saanich Peninsula residents try to keep their faith, social distance and solidarity as COVID-19 pandemic continues

Elsewhere in Greater Victoria, some people appear indifferent around social distancing

For Pastor Erik Trovall of Sidney’s Peace Lutheran Church, Sunday was a tough day. His church, like so many public gathering spots across the Saanich Peninsula, was closed as residents engaged in social distancing, some more, some less, to help slow down the spread of COVID-19.

“I missed it horribly, actually,” said Trovall, when asked about not being able deliver a sermon. But that did not necessarily stop him from going to church Sunday morning for parts of it to make sure everybody was aware that the church was closed. Trovall then returned home, where he stayed in touch with church members remotely.

“And actually, I got a fair amount of studying and reading done,” he said. “And being a clergyman, I regularly pray for parishioners, for the world, so we can all get through this safe and sound.”

Trovall said many of the church’s parishioners are doing well under the circumstances.

“Many of them have observing the government’s recommendations about staying home,” he said.

At the same time, the church community has also found ways to stay in touch. When asked whether his church might end up delivering services online as churches have started to do, Trovall said the idea has been a subject of discussion.

“But at this point, we don’t have plan for that yet,” he said. This said, Trovall said he has been regularly sending out various announcements as well as prayer and devotional material by email.

“I know that reaches everybody,” he said. “I have had responses from people in regards to that. Of course, it is not the same as gathering together, but at least we can keep our faith alive through our words.”

RELATED: POLL: How much of an impact is the COVID-19 outbreak having on your daily life?

Trovall said he has been impressed by the way people have been following recommendations regarding social distancing. “I am noticing that people are staying home and finding time to spend time at home,” he said. “From my small perspective, I have been quite impressed.”

Sidney’s waterfront along Lochside Drive, just down the road from Trovall’s church, was also noticeably less busy on Sunday as well as on Saturday, a phenomenon likely owed to the fact that the Town of Sidney Friday had closed all municipal playgrounds, including the popular playground at Tulista Park just off Lochside Drive near the waterfront until further notice because of COVID-19. A regional destination, Tulista Park is generally bustling on weekends, as people of all ages enjoy the playground, the nearby ArtSea Gallery, and walkway along the ocean. By way of background, Sidney’s closure also affected all basketball, tennis, and beach volleyball courts, as well as Sidney’s skate park.

Playgrounds also remain closed in Central Saanich and North Saanich and a brief but incomplete survey of local playgrounds confirmed that residents were following those restrictions.

RELATED: UPDATED: Playgrounds across the South Island close as COVID-19 spreads

This said, unconfirmed social media reports showed crowded playgrounds despite closures elsewhere in Greater Victoria, including Saanich, Victoria and Oak Bay, on Saturday, an appearance likely owed to the brilliant weather on Saturday. Beaches along Victoria’s Dalles Road, as well as in Saanich and Oak Bay also drew crowds. Blue skies and mild temperatures also meant that the path around Victoria International Airport was busy with walkers, runners and cyclists. While these activities allow plenty of room for social distancing, a handful of cyclists could be seen congregating along the path itself or North Saanich’s Patricia Bay Park.

These and other reports from other parts of the province, including Greater Vancouver, have prompted broadly echoed appeals from public figures such politicians and journalists concerned about the public’s apparent indifference, even defiance of public health rules in the face of COVID-19. This said, the situation appeared different on Sunday, with fewer people seen on local streets than on Saturday, a phenomenon likely owed to grey skies across the region.

RELATED: Partying Victoria-area youth told police they are ‘immune’ to COVID-19

And if Peninsula residents are taking social distancing more and seriously in the face of public regulations, they are far from having lost their sense of solidarity.

When Patricia Bergeron of North Saanich jogged along Sidney’s waterfront Sunday morning, she came across a table bearing various essentials, including a few rolls toilet paper, for anyone to take. It is not clear, who had set up the table located on 3rd Street between Mt. Baker Avenue and Henry Avenue. But for Bergeron, it is a positive sign.

“In this time of social distancing and isolation and financial hardships, it’s nice to know that someone out there cares for the well-being of their fellow man,” she said.

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

This was the scene in North Saanich Saturday afternoon outside North Saanich’s Jubilee Park. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Cyclists in North Saanich Saturday afternoon near the path along Victoria International Airport. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

An unknown donor has set up this table on 3rd Street between Mt. Baker Avenue and Henry Avenue (Patricia Bergeron/Submitted).

Previous story
Electric vehicle chargers damaged during theft on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

North Saanich artist carves out legacy

Art Gallery of Victoria will archive the Japanese woodblock prints of Graham Scholes

New scholarship created in former Oak Bay mayor Nils Jensen’s honour

Family, community partner to create scholarship and plaque on memorial

Gordon Head kid keeps career focus during pandemic

Sportsnet pros take time to talk to young broadcaster

City of Victoria to create local music strategy

City launches public survey for input on music community

Peninsula Panthers won’t let COVID-19 define best winning season in history

General manager Pete Zubersky said the team will take an economic hit

Not time for state of emergency, Trudeau says, but Parliament asked to pass COVID-19 aid

The $82-billion package would pause student loans, allow homeowners to defer mortgages

POLL: How much of an impact is the COVID-19 outbreak having on your daily life?

B.C.’s total number of COVID-19 cases jumped to 186 Wednesday, as 83… Continue reading

Electric vehicle chargers damaged during theft on Vancouver Island

‘This type of nonsense is discouraging to say the least’

World COVID-19 afternoon update: Trump lashes out at critics, grim milestone for France

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

All B.C. distillers now authorized to make hand sanitizer as COVID-19 leads to shortages

Product must still meet federal regulations

Doctors of B.C. urged to stand behind official messaging, as some say response is lacking

Social distancing measures are key, CEO Dr. Kathleen Ross says

Nearly 1,000 B.C. tenants ‘personally at risk’ of eviction due to COVID-19: tenants union

Petition calls on province to ban evictions amid COVID-19 crisis

B.C. VIEWS: The good, bad and the ugly of COVID-19

Hoarding doesn’t help anyone – it is unnecessary, selfish, and promotes fear

Researchers study how pandemic affecting people’s mental health

Dr. Anita DeLongis, a UBC health psychologist, wants to hear from public online

Most Read