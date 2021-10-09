Aiyana Branyik mounts a horse once a week at Victoria Therapeutic Riding Association, surrounded by supporters and instructors. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

Aiyana Branyik mounts a horse once a week at Victoria Therapeutic Riding Association, surrounded by supporters and instructors. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

Saanich Peninsula therapeutic horse riding provides social interaction, riding skills to members

Programs such as therapeutic riding, adaptive driving, and stable management offered

Victoria Therapeutic Riding Association (VTRA) is a non-profit riding experience that offers equestrian activities to children and adults with a diverse range of abilities in Greater Victoria.

Horseback riding is known to offer healing socialization for members, said stable management instructor Mary Vincent, and it’s the association’s mission to offer it to as many people in the region as possible.

“The therapeutic side of things really helps with a lot of confidence with special needs kids – we really noticed a difference right away,” said Steven Branyik, an association member who brings his daughter Aiyana to riding lessons once a week.

A range of programs is offered, such as therapeutic riding, adaptive driving and stable management.

Therapeutic riding, also known as adaptive riding, emphasizes the development of riding skills and interaction with horses.

Adaptive driving lessons teach horse-drawn cart-driving skills, and the stable management program is designed to teach participants about horse care and safety in a barn setting.

To learn more about VTRA programs visit vtra.ca

ALSO READ: Saanich firefighters rescue horse stuck in a bog near Viaduct Avenue

Do you have a story tip? Email: megan.atkinsbaker@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Previous story
Thanksgiving snowfall warning could bring up to 15cm for highways in B.C.’s Interior
Next story
Metchosin completes scenic upgrades

Just Posted

The Victoria Harbour Migratory Bird Sanctuary, established in 1923, starts at the high water mark at 10 Mile Point in Saanich and stretches across the shoreline of Oak Bay, Victoria, Saanich, View Royal and Esquimalt. (Capital Regional District map)
Environment ministry cracks down on dogs to protect migratory birds in Greater Victoria

The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority is looking to the future despite financial losses during the pandemic. (Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria Harbour Authority looks to the future despite $1.1 million revenue loss

Upgrades to Witty’s Beach stairs in Metchosin were completed by the district in August. (Photo contributed by District of Metchosin)
Metchosin completes scenic upgrades

Protesters sit chained to a tree stump at an anti-old-growth-logging blockade in Caycuse, B.C. on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.A British Columbia Supreme judge has denied a forest company’s application to extend an injunction against blockades by people opposed to logging old-growth trees in the Fairy creek area of southern Vancouver Island.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jen Osborne
Appeal court judge grants temporary injunction for logging company at Fairy Creek