Saanich plans for 30 pedestrian-priority crosswalks by 2023

Pedestrian-priority crosswalks have been installed at 15 intersections in the District of Saanich and the municipality plans to bring that total to 30 by 2023.

Anyone making their way around Saanich on foot or by bike may have already encountered the district’s new Leading Pedestrian Interval (LPI) crosswalks which give active transportation users a head-start on traffic.

With LPIs, the crossing signal comes a few seconds before drivers get a green light so the individual can get well into the crosswalk before the vehicles move, which makes them more visible and therefore safer, explained district spokesperson Adam Flint. LPIs were among the safety improvement recommendations in Saanich’s Active Transportation Plan.

What started as a pilot project in the fall of 2019 with the first LPI installed at Cedar Hill Cross Road and Braefoot Road/Harrop Road, has since expanded to 14 other intersections across Saanich.

Saanich intersections with LPIs include:

Cedar Hill Cross at Braefoot/Epsom Quadra at Reynolds Quadra at Beckwith Quadra at Chatterton Quadra at Lily Chatterton at Emily Carr Cordova Bay at Sayward Wilkinson/Santa Rosa at Helmcken Blenkinsop at Tattersall West Saanich at Elk Lake Carey at Ravine Cedar Hill and Derby Cloverdale at Oak Admirals at Gorge Royal Oak at Lochside

Bicycle-priority signals have also been installed at Lochside Regional Trail crossings to give cyclists extra time to cross.

With more than a dozen LPIs up and running, the district’s engineering department is setting its sights on 15 more crosswalks.

By the end of 2023, Saanich plans to install LPIs at:

Carey at Ralph Interurban at Marigold Glanford at Agnes McKenzie at Nelthorpe Shelbourne at the University Heights Mall West Saanich Rd. at the Royal Oak Shopping Centre Shelbourne at Pear McKenzie at Saanich Burnside at Harriet Wilkinson at Mann Burnside at Helmcken Glanford at Mann West Saanich at Interurban Cedar Hill Cross Rd. at Blenkinsop Tillicum at Carey

For updates on the LPI project, visit the Getting Around page at saanich.ca.

