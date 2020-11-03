A series of upgrades are planned for Saanich’s Ash Road at Douglas Creek. (Google Streetview)

A series of upgrades are planned for Saanich’s Ash Road at Douglas Creek. (Google Streetview)

Saanich plans roadside barrier as part of upgrades planned for Ash Road at Douglas Creek

Construction expected to start late November

Ash Road is slated to receive a slew of upgrades this fall including a new concrete roadside barrier and a realigned centre-line.

The wooden barrier along Ash Road at Douglas Creek was damaged in 2018 after a motorist struck it, though it was already slated to be upgraded to a concrete barrier, said Saanich spokesperson Adam Flint.

READ ALSO: Group calls Ash Road a Saanich bypass and a ‘free for all

The district plans to implement several changes including widening the roadway, replacing the wooden barrier with a concrete barrier, realigning the centre line to create 3.2 metre lanes across Douglas Creek and adding new signage to the area, he said.

Darrell Wick, president of the Friends of Mount Douglas Park Society, hopes the upgrades will make the area safer for all road users – specifically cyclists for whom the area had been dangerous.

“I’m scared when I go through there,” he said, noting that the westbound lane is just wide enough that some drivers attempt to pass cyclists which has resulted in some close calls.

READ ALSO: Court hears letter from driver convicted of hitting Saanich girl

Wick pointed out that while the improvements at Douglas Creek “won’t fix all the Ash Road problems but will make it a little bit better.”

Weather permitting, Saanich crews will begin installing the upgrades in late November.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

ConstructionDistrict of Saanich

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. Supreme Court to decide if human rights complaint against UBC Okanagan stands
Next story
B.C. reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths and a record-breaking 1,120 cases over the weekend

Just Posted

Oak Bay Police ticketed a resident for failing to comply with the voluntary 14-day quarantine. (Black Press File Photo)
Oak Bay resident issued $1,150 ticket for failing to quarantine

‘We have no reason to believe they didn’t understand,’ police say

The BCCDC reported exposures on flights arriving and departing Victoria last week. (Black Press Media file photo)
COVID-19 exposure reported on Victoria flight

WestJet flight 227 added to list of domestic flight exposures

A series of upgrades are planned for Saanich’s Ash Road at Douglas Creek. (Google Streetview)
Saanich plans roadside barrier as part of upgrades planned for Ash Road at Douglas Creek

Construction expected to start late November

Junior firefighters Declan Wells, Wyatt Powells, Isaiah van Wiltenburg, Dakota Stevens, Simon Byatt and Aydon Grant completed their four-day crash course program at Metchosin Fire Department on Sunday. (Facebook/Barb Sawatsky)
Six young men get crash course in how to be a firefighter, Metchosin-style

Junior firefighters can become full-time members when they turn 19

West Shore communities are leading the way when it comes to new housing stock in Greater Victoria. (Black Press Media File)
West Shore communities lead Greater Victoria in new housing stock

New figures show the speculation tax is having little effect on non-resident ownership

FILE – Dr. Réka Gustafson, B.C.’s deputy provincial health officer, updates the province’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. cabinet offices in Vancouver, Aug. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths and a record-breaking 1,120 cases over the weekend

The majority of new cases, and all deaths, happened in the Lower Mainland

Rena Phillips visits her husband Frank at Nanaimo Seniors Village on their 61st wedding anniversary March 31, 2020. Patient visits have been restricted to essential only in the COVID-19 pandemic. (Nanaimo News Bulletin)
B.C. seniors worry more about death from loneliness than COVID-19

More visits allowed than most people think under pandemic restrictions

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Allentown, Pa. on Oct. 26. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
POLL: How closely are you following the U.S. presidential election?

It may feel like it’s been going on forever but the U.S.… Continue reading

University of British Columbia student Stephanie Hale, 22, poses for photograph in Kamloops, B.C., on Thursday, October 20, 2016. Hale has filed a complaint with B.C.’s Human Rights Tribunal alleging the university failed to take action after she reported a sexual assault, leading her to struggle in class and take indefinite medical leave. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff Bassett
B.C. Supreme Court to decide if human rights complaint against UBC Okanagan stands

Former student who alleges the school mishandled her sexual assault complaint

A right-wing protester armed with an AR-15 style rifle looks at Black Lives Matter counter-protesters who are across the street in front of the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Ore., on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. Canadians are watching in fear today as their American neighbours vote in earnest, capping a campaign marked by rising voter intimidation, threats of postelection violence, and the potential breakdown of democracy itself. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Andrew Selsky
Canadians await U.S. election in fear, as poll reveals anxieties about aftermath

The Leger poll left no doubt who Canadians want to win the White House

A police vehicle blocks access to a dirt road near Whiskey Creek on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Three bodies were discovered in a gravel pit on Sunday, Nov. 1. (Mandy Moraes photo)
WATCH: Residents stunned by grisly discovery of 3 bodies in Vancouver Island gravel pit

‘It’s actually unnerving because the area is so nice and calm’

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau plants a tree with sons Xavier and Hadrien (left) during a campaign event in Plainfield, Ont. on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Trudeau’s massive tree-planting promise from the 2019 election has yet to be allocated a budget. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
No budget yet for Liberals’ promise to plant two billion trees by 2030

Alberta Conservative MP Rachael Harder said called the lack of a budget for tree planting ‘shameful’

“The Excelsior 4” appeared in Abbotsford provincial court on Monday morning (Nov. 2) to plead not guilty to a combined total of 21 charges. (Submitted photo)
Abbotsford hog-farm protestors plead not guilty to 21 charges

‘Excelsior 4’ make second appearance Monday in provincial court

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix wears a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19, during an announcement about a new regional cancer centre, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, August 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Thousands interested in working in long-term care, B.C. minister says

More than 8,000 respond to call for staffing up senior homes

Most Read