(File photo)

Saanich police advising residents to be on the lookout for a cougar believed to be hunting small pets

Several sightings Sunday near Hampton Park

After cougar sightings near Hampton Park, Saanich police are warning residents to be careful, especially with their small pets.

On July 7, the Saanich Police Department received multiple reports of a cougar in the area of Hampton Park, along Tillicum Road between Burnside Road West and Regina Avenue.

READ MORE: Saanich Police receives ‘credible’ report of cougar near Uptown area

The cougar was not aggressive towards people during these encounters, but according to police, was believed to be hunting animals and small pets in the area.

Police are warning residents in the area to be aware of their surroundings when walking and to keep pets inside if possible.

The Saanich Police Department also confirmed Sunday they had received a credible cougar sighting near the Uptown area during the early morning hours. The animal was reported seen crossing Blanshard Street near Saanich Road.

ALSO READ: Aggressive doe chases Oak Bay woman and her dog

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Aggressive doe chases Oak Bay woman and her dog
Next story
More than 500 homes without power in Central Saanich

Just Posted

BREAKING: Two inmates escape from William Head Institution in Metchosin

James Lee Busch is serving time for second-degree murder and has been unaccounted for since July 7

Victoria SPCA fundraising for dog with broken leg, dental disease

‘Cover Girl’ is a poodle who suffered from a badly broken leg when she was turned in

Aggressive doe chases Oak Bay woman and her dog

Deer in Oak Bay don’t fear people, conservation officer says

Saanich police advising residents to be on the lookout for a cougar believed to be hunting small pets

Several sightings Sunday near Hampton Park

More than 500 homes without power in Central Saanich

A downed wire caused the outage at approximately 3:45 a.m. Monday

VIDEO: Doubts intensify for dog owners, vets after FDA report on grain-free food

FDA lists 16 brands that may be linked with a greater risk of a canine heart condition known as DCM

LGBTQ-themed swim at B.C. pool cancelled after online backlash

Event condemned for allowing topless swimming and excluding parents and guardians

Second $100M settlement reached in RCMP sexual harassment class action

They who reached a similar deal with its female Mounties three years ago

Statue of B.C.’s controversial ‘Hanging Judge’ removed from New Westminster courthouse

Judge Matthew Begbie became the first Chief Justice of the then Crown colony of B.C. in 1858

B.C. woman loses bid to sue for negligence in residential school sex assault

Courts find the bus driver was not negligent in getting off the bus just before the assault

B.C. school district teams to focus mental health treatment

Fragmented system a barrier to youth, Judy Darcy says

Canadian spies welcomed energy industry info about alleged threats, documents show

Details of the CSIS practices are emerging in a case mounted by the British Columbia Civil Liberties Association

GUEST COLUMN: Condemning caribou to extinction in B.C.

Province’s two-year moratorium on new mining, logging not enough

Canadian teen who sang Mi’kmaq version of ‘Blackbird’ meets Paul McCartney

McCartney first recorded “Blackbird” for The Beatles’ 1968 White Album

Most Read