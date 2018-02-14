Saanich Police are investigating a rash of thefts from vehicles

A recent rash of thefts from vehicles has prompted Saanich Police to ask residents to secure their vehicle and pay more attention to their surroundings.

“Saanich Police are asking for the public to be vigilant and to ensure that valuables are removed from their vehicles, and to properly secure vehicles,” said acting Sgt. Damian Kowalewich.

In most reported cases, vehicle owners have failed to close doors, or partially left windows open, he said. Items reported missing include credit cards, cash, gift cards and insurance papers, he said.

“We currently have the ‘Property’ side of our Street Crime Unit looking into these crimes and attempting to identify suspects,” said Kowalewich.

Saanich police want to hear from residents, who have fallen victim to such thefts, he added.

“If you see anyone in your neighbourhood that appears to be acting in a suspicious manner, especially in the late evening and early morning hours, please contact us to report your observations,” he said.

Residents interested in Saanich’s Blockwatch program can learn more at www.saanichpolice.ca or call (250) 475-4321.